While some do end up on the list of the biggest dog breeds, mountain dog breeds come in all shapes, sizes, and colorings. They also come from different parts of the world—you’ll find Russian dog breeds and German dog breeds on our list. Some make excellent family companions or guard dogs while others are known for their athletic prowess and herding abilities. What they do have in common, however, is that their history can be traced back to a mountainous region, and many also continue to serve as working dogs in mountainous locales.