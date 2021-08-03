Cancel
Lee County, FL

Lee County to sue the US Army Corps of Engineers unless LOSOM plan changes

By Chris Redfearn
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — In a county commission meeting Tuesday, Lee County Commissioners agreed to file a lawsuit blocking the Lake Okeechobee System Operating Manual (LOSOM) from moving forward unless it sees major changes.

LOSOM is a recently proposed operating manual assembled by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for how water releases are to be handled at Lake Okeechobee for the next decade. The corps unveiled a tentative plan in late July called “CC.” That plan has been widely criticized by many Southwest Florida leaders and advocacy groups as a non-equitable solution for regulating Lake Okeechobee.

The “CC” plan could have devastating environmental and economic impacts on SWFL unless it’s changed, chairman of the Lee County Commission, Kevin Ruane, said.

Ruane is pushing for adequate water from Lake Okeechobee in the dry season, but not too much in the warmer, rainy season. High water discharge rates from Lake Okeechobee into the Caloosahatchee can fuel toxic algae blooms.

Teaming up with other SWFL leaders and advocacy groups, Ruane submitted a counter-proposal to the Army Corps that limits “high flow” discharges and changes where that water flow is measured from.

The counter-proposal comes during a narrow window of public comment (runs through August 5) before Colonel Kelly, at the helm of LOSOM, makes his final recommendations to engineers who will then begin writing the operating manual itself.

The agreement among commissioners to file a lawsuit if necessary would allow them to take action between County Commission meetings which are generally every two weeks.

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

