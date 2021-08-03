Cancel
MLB

Yankees: What fans need to know about top prospect Luis Gil

By Thomas Carannante
Cover picture for the articleFresh off winning Triple-A East Pitcher of the Week on July 26, New York Yankees top pitching prospect Luis Gil was absolutely shelled in his next outing on July 27. He saw his ERA balloon from 4.03 to 5.64 after that. Next up, though? A promotion to the major leagues!

MLB

Yankees' Luis Gil: Call-up appears imminent

Gil's recent social media activity suggests that he was informed Monday that the Yankees intend to call him up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports. The Yankees have yet to confirm Gil's promotion, but the club will have an opening on the active roster when Gerrit...
MLB

Yankees' Luis Gil: Named Tuesday's starter

The Yankees announced Gil has been recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and will start Tuesday's game against the Orioles, David Lennon of Newsday reports. When he met with the media Monday, manager Aaron Boone said that he was leaning toward having Nestor Cortes make a spot start Tuesday in place of Gerrit Cole, who tested positive for COVID-19. After further consideration, the Yankees will instead turn to one of their top pitching prospects in Gil to fill the rotation opening. Since being promoted from Double-A Somerset to Triple-A in mid-June, Gil hasn't been overly successful over seven starts (5.83 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 37:23 K:BB in 29.1 innings), so the 23-year-old right-hander may have a short leash in his MLB debut. How he fares against Baltimore will likely dictate whether or not he gets the ball again when Cole's next turn in the rotation comes up Sunday in Seattle.
MLB

Yankees' offense pours it on while Luis Gil shines in debut vs. Orioles

NEW YORK — The Yankees made two big splashes at the trade deadline to bolster what was already one of baseball's most fearsome offenses. The monstrous bats of the Yankees' starting nine showed its teeth on Tuesday night, putting up nine runs in the first four innings before setting a season-high in runs scored.
MLB
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees: Luis Gil to make major league debut tonight

The New York Yankees entered the day today with a big decision to make. Pitching ace Gerrit Cole was put on the Covid list after testing positive for the virus. He was to start tonight’s game against the Baltimore Orioles. During the game last night, it was mentioned that Nestor Cortes Jr. would most likely get the start. But late last night, the Yankees called up prospect Luis Gil to make his major league debut.
MLB
The Baltimore Sun

In so many ways, the Orioles can still only dream of a debut like Yankees prospect Luis Gil’s

Luis Gil carved up the Orioles on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium in a pitching debut the visitors can still only dream of. The Orioles have pitching prospects, to be sure, and opposite Gil was one of six rookies to start a game for them this season. In so many facets, none was like the hard-throwing, 23-year-old right-hander the Yankees threw at them to replace Gerrit Cole on the mound. For ...
MLB

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles: Luis Gil vs. Alexander Wells

It very much feels like the Yankees are running in place all year. Even when they get a real spark — Anthony Rizzo certainly provided one in his terrific debut series against the Marlins — they can’t keep any momentum going, and that came through in last night’s loss to the Orioles. With no Gerrit Cole going, the team will turn to Luis Gil, making his MLB debut, to try to be the next guy to spark something in this monochromatic season.
MLB

Yankees rookie Luis Gil comes up big in toughest of spots

Envision the ideal scenario to unroll a prospect into the major leagues: Low-pressure, low-profile, on a high note. Luis Gil came aboard via the completely opposite route. He thrived anyway. As Gerrit Cole’s COVID replacement, coming off a poor outing for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and asked to erase the stench of...
MLB

Yankees' Luis Gil: Wins debut, returns to minors

Gil (1-0) was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after earning the win Tuesday versus the Orioles. He gave up four hits with six strikeouts and a walk across six scoreless innings. The 23-year-old was pressed into his major-league debut after Gerrit Cole tested positive for COVID-19, and the young righty delivered...
MLB

Yankees' Luis Gil: Likely to return for weekend start

The Yankees are expected to call up Gil from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to make a second turn through the rotation Sunday versus the Mariners, Jack Curry of YES Network reports. Summoned from Triple-A on Tuesday in response to Gerrit Cole's (illness) move to the COVID-19 injured list, Gil turned in a...
MLB

Righty Luis Gil Dominant In MLB Debut, Yankees Blast O’s

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Luis Gil pitched six scoreless innings in his major league debut, Giancarlo Stanton homered and drove in four runs, and the New York Yankees routed the Baltimore Orioles 13-1 on Tuesday night. Gil (1-0) started in place of All-Star ace Gerrit Cole, who was put on...
MLB

Yankees plan to bring up righthander Luis Gil and start him again Sunday

Luis Gil will be back in the big leagues sooner rather than later. Sunday in fact, Aaron Boone said Wednesday. The rookie righthander, who dazzled in his major-league debut Tuesday night when he threw six scoreless innings in place of Gerrit Cole (he was placed on the COVID-19 IL earlier in the day, along with lefthander Jordan Montgomery) in the Yankees' 13-1 victory over the Orioles, will get his second career start in the majors Sunday afternoon against the Mariners at the Stadium.
MLB

Angel Hernandez blows another crucial call and gets roasted by the commentators

Being an ump in the MLB is a tough ask, particularly when you’re behind home plate. With hundreds of pitches thrown every single game, often times right on the border of the strike zone, it’s improbable that you’ll get through a whole nine innings without at least one person walking away shaking their head in disagreement.
MLB
FanSided

Cubs: 1 disappointment to demote, 1 prospect to promote down the stretch

The Chicago Cubs punted on the 2021 season at the trade deadline, but they can still demote this one player to promote this specific prospect. The Chicago Cubs enjoyed a brief stretch of success at the start of this season. But once an 11-game losing streak fell into their laps, the Cubs organization opted to sell at the trade deadline. Nearly every player of value or who had an expiring contract was moved, including Anthony Rizzo, Javier Baez, Kris Bryant and Craig Kimbrel.

