Maryland Libraries Work with Publishers to Set “Reasonable Terms”

– The Public Libraries – Electronic Literary Product Licenses – Access Law (HB518/SB432) will go into effect on January 1, 2022 helping to maintain equal access for readers across Maryland and setting a precedent nationwide. The legislation, widely embraced by both Democrats and Republicans and supported by Governor Hogan, will require “a publisher who offers to license an electronic literary product to the public to also offer to license the product to public libraries in the State on reasonable terms that would enable public libraries to provide library users with access to the electronic literary product.”