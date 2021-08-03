Cancel
Study Shows Homes Marketed Through the MLS Sell for 16.98% More

By UrbanTurf Sponsor
urbanturf.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBright’s On/Off MLS Study reveals that the median price for homes promoted through the multiple listing service (MLS) was nearly 17% higher than homes sold off-MLS. What does the power of the Multiple Listing Service mean for consumers? Bright MLS has always known the power of the MLS network, and past studies have shown that homes shared cooperatively on the MLS sell for more. Bright’s footprint covers three major Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs), providing the data to support a comprehensive study to examine home sales results.

