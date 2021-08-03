Letters to editor: 7-31-21

This letter is intended to serve several purposes. First, as President of The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Sacred Heart Conference, and on behalf of our 40 active volunteers, I wish to thank you for the excellent coverage you recently provided, detailing the extraordinary support we gave to the two beautiful souls who found themselves stranded in Rockport a few months ago. That we were able to get them mobile and get back home to Hallettsville was indicative of the level of support we try very hard to dispense in crisis situations. Thank you kindly for covering that story of success.