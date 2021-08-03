‘Outside The Lines,’ An Immersive Installation That’s Inclusive To Visitors Of All Ability Levels
Architect, designer, and scholar Bryony Roberts calls the design “a social practice.” An advocate for the neurodiverse and the disabled, she’s responsible for the colorful installation named “Outside the Lines” in the outdoor piazza at the High Museum of Art, an immersive maze experience inclusive to visitors of all ability levels. Roberts joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom, along with the High’s curator of decorative arts and designs, Monica Obinski, to talk about the installation, what it means for the High and the diverse community it enriches.www.wabe.org
