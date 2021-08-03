Simone Biles Reacts to Claim She "Quit" the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles could post a video of herself opening the mail, and I would be captivated. This legendary gymnast has seven national championships, five Olympic medals, and several signature moves that bear her name — and she's poised to make history yet again at the Tokyo Olympics. But if at times you find Biles's power and speed to be a bit dizzying, you'll want to feast your eyes on this slow-motion video from NBC Olympics (and then promptly pick your jaw up off the floor).