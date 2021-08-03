Cancel
E! News

Simone Biles Reacts to Claim She "Quit" the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

By Samantha Bergeson
E! News
E! News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Figure Skater Gracie Gold Applauds Simone Biles for Being "Brave" The comeback is greater than the setback. After sitting out of several events at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the GOAT gymnast Simone Biles returned to the competition on August 3 to participate in the balance beam final. Biles being Biles, she landed an impressive double pike dismount and racked up a score of 14.000, earning the bronze medal.

E! News

E! News

