Des Moines among first stops as 'American Idol' winner Lee DeWyze, tours behind 'Ghost Stories'

The cast of “Pawn Stars” knows that pawning is a high-stakes business. People from all over will try to sell a pawn shop their items claiming that they’re worth large sums of money. People in the business have to be at their best when deciphering what’s fake and what purchases really will bring in high profits. But, even the best in the biz make mistakes sometimes. And the cool thing about the cast of “Pawn Stars” is that they don’t try to hide their mistakes. Just like they highlight their big wins, the cast also allows fans to see when they’ve made a mistake with a deal.