Yolanda Peters appointed to serve on Buckhead Town Council
Buckhead resident Yolanda Peters took her seat at the Buckhead Town Council table last Thursday night during a special called meeting to appoint a new council member. Peters, 35, was one of five applicants for the open council seat. The council was searching for a new member after former Buckhead Mayor Ricky Walker abruptly resigned at two council meetings following vocal disagreements with council members, primarily Council Member Richard Harris. Buckhead Mayor Pro Tem Drew Miller accepted the role as mayor to fill Walker’s seat and that left an opening on the Council.www.morgancountycitizen.com
