Tremonti Unveil Epic ‘Marching in Time’ Title Track

Poppy has announced her fourth studio album Flux with the surreal, pastel video for the album’s lead single/title track. The song and LP arrive hot on the heels of her EP Eat, which came out in June as a soundtrack for the wrestling program WWE NXT. “Flux” follows Poppy’s metal pivot well, merging her previous future pop sound with her recent hard rock leanings. She self-directed the video, which features her exploring a candy-coated world constructed by Australian visual/structure artist Pip & Pop. Flux is due out on September 24th via Sumerian Records. Justin Meldal-Johnsen (M83, St. Vincent) produced the album, which was recorded...