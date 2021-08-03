Cancel
Music

Tremonti Unveil Epic ‘Marching in Time’ Title Track

By Chad Childers
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tremonti are inching closer to their next studio album, issuing the hypnotically epic "Marching in Time" title track with an artistic new performance video. The song takes listeners on a journey with a spiraling guitar that ebbs and flows over its 7:34 run time. The clip for the song adds to the overall feel, with the video being a performance piece accentuated by artistic spirals and ink-spot imagery coloring the surroundings of the band's live take on the song.

Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.

