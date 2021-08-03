Cancel
WWE: Dominik and Rey will we see the father vs son angle?

By Domenic Marinelli
Cover picture for the articleThey have been tag team champions. In fact, they’ve been the first-ever father and son tag team champions, and that is an achievement to certainly brag about, especially for young Dominik, who has gotten opportunities that most young WWE stars can only dream of. But as I’ll prove in this piece, he’s been paying his dues since he was knee-high to a grasshopper. In addition to proving that point, I pose the question: Even though Dominik and Rey have been a successful tag team, when will we get to see father vs. son?

