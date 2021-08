No disrespect to Beyoncé, but if you like it then you should... maybe keep your rings to yourself? On August 3, Dollface actress Shay Mitchell told E! News’s Daily Pop that she’s in “no rush to get married” to boyfriend Matte Babel — toppling rigid and outdated presumptions about relationships and motherhood in one fell swoop. Mitchell and her TV host boyfriend have reportedly been dating since 2017. In October 2019, the two welcomed their first daughter, Atlas Noa. And in 2021, the couple has no plans to say “I do.”