British diver Tom Daley said he hoped the huge number of LGBTQ athletes at the Tokyo Olympics would help inspire a new generation after he finally won his first Olympic gold medal after four competitions. Daley and Matty Lee won gold in the men’s synchronized 10m platform competition, edging out China’s Cao Yuan and Chen Aisen by just over a point. Daley has competed at every Olympics since 2008 but had previously won just two bronze medals: One in 2012 for the solo 10m platform, and another in 2016 for the synchronized 10m platform. Per The Guardian, Daley, who came out in...