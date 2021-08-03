“Focus On: Henry Ossawa Tanner” is Coming to the Dallas Museum of Art
Opening Sunday, Aug. 17, “Focus On: Henry Ossawa Tanner” will be showing at the Dallas Museum of Art. The exhibition features two of Henry Ossawa Tanner’s most famous paintings, “The Thankful Poor” (1894), and “Christ and His Mother Studying the Scriptures” (about 1908). By displaying the two pieces side by side, observers can see both the similarities among the works as well as the contrast that separates Tanner’s early work from that which the artist painted later in his career.www.dallasweekly.com
