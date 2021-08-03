Red Wings Prospect Rankings: Top 25 Post-2021 Draft

Entering this year’s draft, the Detroit Red Wings already had a pretty solid pipeline of prospects that included players at every position with varying levels of potential and upside. With the addition of the eight prospects Detroit added to their pool last month, general manager Steve Yzerman and his staff now oversee a group that many will have ranked inside the top-10 around the NHL, while others may even have them ranked within the top-five. With the exception of a top line center, this is a group that includes a top-tier prospect at every position.