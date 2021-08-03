Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

A pro-Trump Arizona state senator called for the mass imprisonment of Maricopa County officials after they condemned the election audit

By Thomas Colson
Posted by 
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32DdGf_0bGMBhok00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kreAG_0bGMBhok00
Wendy Rogers.

Thomas McKinless/CQ Roll Call

  • The Maricopa Board of Supervisors recently condemned the election audit and rejected new subpoenas.
  • Wendy Rogers called for election officials to be placed in "solitary confinement cells" in response.
  • The board's head had called the highly partisan audit an "adventure in never-never land."
  • See more stories on Insider's business page .

An Arizona state senator has called for members of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors to be imprisoned after they condemned the county's widely criticized election audit and objected to related subpoenas.

"I would like to know if we have enough solitary confinement cells in Arizona available for the entire Maricopa Board of Supervisors and the execs at the fraud machine company," tweeted Wendy Rogers, a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump, on Monday. "We are going to need a lot."

Rogers was referring to the claim that Dominion Voting Systems, whose equipment is used in Maricopa County, helped flip votes from Trump to President Joe Biden.

"Should stolen elections be considered treason?" Rogers tweeted, referencing the theory shared by Trump and his allies that the 2020 election was illegally rigged against him through widespread voter fraud.

Her comments came after the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors condemned Arizona's partisan audit of the election.

Since April, a Florida firm with no experience in election auditing - named Cyber Ninjas - has been recounting ballots in Maricopa County with the backing of Arizona's GOP-controlled state Senate. Election officials, including Republicans, have criticized and mocked the audit.

After Arizona Republicans issued new subpoenas on July 26 as part of the audit, the board's chair, Jack Sellers, said his officials had " little time to entertain this adventure in never-never land. "

The Board of Supervisors' response also contained a letter from the Maricopa County Attorney's Office rejecting certain demands contained in the subpoenas. Those included turning over ballots or images of them, routers, and network logs.

"There was no fraud, there wasn't an injection of ballots from Asia nor was there a satellite that beamed votes into our election equipment," Sellers said .

"It's time for all elected officials to tell the truth and stop encouraging conspiracy theories," he added.

Read the original article on
Business Insider

Comments / 1153

Business Insider

Business Insider

209K+
Followers
13K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
Maricopa County, AZ
Government
State
Arizona State
State
Florida State
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dominion Voting Systems#Election Audit#Gop#Senate#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Arizona Statetennesseestar.com

Arizona Legislator Wendy Rogers Launches Petition to Decertify Election Results Due to Ballot Audit

Arizona Sen. Wendy Rogers (R-Prescott) launched a petition recently demanding the decertification of the 2020 election results in Arizona, based on preliminary results from the ballot audit in Maricopa County ordered by the Arizona state senate. The audit is looking at both the presidential race and the U.S. senate race, where Democrat Mark Kelly defeated incumbent Republican Martha McSally by a small margin. According to a tweet Friday evening from Rogers, the petition was at 36,302 signatures despite server issues forcing the site offline periodically. She is aiming for one million signatures.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Week

Republican Arizona official says GOP legislator admitted there was 'nothing to' election fraud allegations

Karen Fann, the Arizona state Senate president and a Republican, has supported the state legislature's "forensic audit" of the 2020 presidential vote in Maricopa County, which was won by President Biden. Fann said earlier this month that the audit is "not about" former President Donald Trump, who continues to claim widespread voter fraud — especially in states like Arizona and Georgia — cost him the election. "This is not about overturning the election," Fann added. "This has never been about anything other than election integrity."
Arizona StateKOLD-TV

Justice Department issues clearest warning yet on Arizona election audit

WASHINGTON – The Justice Department issued guidance Wednesday, July 28, on voting rights and on the pitfalls of post-election audits, reminders that were sent to all states but clearly aimed at Arizona and its audit of Maricopa County elections. The two statements follow months of warnings from the department raising...
Philadelphia, PAphillytrib.com

City officials are right to reject state senator's election audit request

A Republican state senator’s request for access to Philadelphia voting machines for a “forensic investigation” into former President Donald Trump's 2020 reelection defeat has been rightly rejected. Philadelphia’s elections board was right to vote last Friday to reject Sen. Doug Mastriano’s request for access to the city’s voting machines. The...
Arizona StateVanity Fair

Arizona Officials Are Calling Bulls--t on Republicans’ 2020 Election “Audit”

The so-called “audit” of the 2020 election results that Arizona Republicans launched last spring was supposed to conclude in May. But months later, the GOP-led legislature and Cyber Ninjas, the Florida-based firm leading the exercise, are still trying to extend it—a telltale sign that, despite all the talk about election integrity, the end goal is to further Donald Trump’s “big lie.”
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Texas GOP perpetuates debunked voter fraud claim in fundraising mailer

The claim: ““Seventy four thousand ... That’s how many mail-in ballots were recently found in Arizona that have NO clear record of being sent in. That’s exactly why we are fighting so hard for election integrity in Texas.” — fundraising mailer sent by the Republican Party of Texas. The claim...

Comments / 1153

Community Policy