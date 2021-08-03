A pro-Trump Arizona state senator called for the mass imprisonment of Maricopa County officials after they condemned the election audit

Wendy Rogers. Thomas McKinless/CQ Roll Call

The Maricopa Board of Supervisors recently condemned the election audit and rejected new subpoenas.

Wendy Rogers called for election officials to be placed in "solitary confinement cells" in response.

The board's head had called the highly partisan audit an "adventure in never-never land."

An Arizona state senator has called for members of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors to be imprisoned after they condemned the county's widely criticized election audit and objected to related subpoenas.

"I would like to know if we have enough solitary confinement cells in Arizona available for the entire Maricopa Board of Supervisors and the execs at the fraud machine company," tweeted Wendy Rogers, a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump, on Monday. "We are going to need a lot."

Rogers was referring to the claim that Dominion Voting Systems, whose equipment is used in Maricopa County, helped flip votes from Trump to President Joe Biden.

"Should stolen elections be considered treason?" Rogers tweeted, referencing the theory shared by Trump and his allies that the 2020 election was illegally rigged against him through widespread voter fraud.

Her comments came after the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors condemned Arizona's partisan audit of the election.

Since April, a Florida firm with no experience in election auditing - named Cyber Ninjas - has been recounting ballots in Maricopa County with the backing of Arizona's GOP-controlled state Senate. Election officials, including Republicans, have criticized and mocked the audit.

After Arizona Republicans issued new subpoenas on July 26 as part of the audit, the board's chair, Jack Sellers, said his officials had " little time to entertain this adventure in never-never land. "

The Board of Supervisors' response also contained a letter from the Maricopa County Attorney's Office rejecting certain demands contained in the subpoenas. Those included turning over ballots or images of them, routers, and network logs.

"There was no fraud, there wasn't an injection of ballots from Asia nor was there a satellite that beamed votes into our election equipment," Sellers said .

"It's time for all elected officials to tell the truth and stop encouraging conspiracy theories," he added.

