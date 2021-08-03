Cancel
Newburgh, NY

Getting a head start: Mount HEOP freshmen complete summer program

By Mount Saint Mary College
msmc.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell in advance of the Fall 2021 semester, several incoming freshmen recently got a jumpstart on their Mount Saint Mary College career. The students, part of the college's Higher Education Opportunity Program (HEOP), participated in an intensive residency program. The program focuses on preparing HEOP students for college life through academic and leadership training, acclimation with academic resources, one-on-one tutoring, and more.

