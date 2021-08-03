Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Yaron Brook on Ayn Rand,

skeptic.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYaron Brook is an Israeli-American entrepreneur, writer, and activist who for 18 years was the Executive Director of the Ayn Rand Institute, where he now serves as the chairman of the board. He is the co-founder of BH Equity Research, manages a hedge fund, and is the author of several books in which he analyzes a variety of topics from an Objectivist perspective. He earned an MBA in 1989 and a Ph.D. in finance in 1994 from the University of Texas at Austin. He was a finance professor at the Leavey School of Business at Santa Clara University. He is a columnist for Forbes and has written for the Wall Street Journal, USA Today, Investor’s Business Daily and others, and is the co-author of Free Market Revolution: How Ayn Rand’s Ideas Can End Big Government, Equal is Unfair: America’s Misguided Fight Against Income Inequality, and Winning the Unwinnable War: America’s Self-Crippled Response to Islamic Totalitarianism.

www.skeptic.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yaron Brook
Person
Ayn Rand
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Identity Politics#Israeli#The Ayn Rand Institute#Bh Equity Research#Objectivist#Mba#The University Of Texas#Santa Clara University#The Wall Street Journal#Usa Today#American#Jewish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Ethics
Related
Congress & CourtsNewsweek

15 Notable Supreme Court Decisions Passed in 2021

The Supreme Court issues the final word on many polarizing issues in the United States. The court has made many famous rulings in its 250-year history, from the famous Brown vs. Board of Education, which mandated that separate schools for different races are inherently unequal, to more recent landmark cases, like the National Federation of Independent Businesses vs. Sebelius in 2012, which upheld the Affordable Care Act and its provision that mandates individuals obtain health insurance.
POTUSWashington Post

Your Trump Card benefits

You may have some questions about the newly announced Trump card! Well, I have answers!. If I play my Trump Card in a game, do I automatically win the game?. Absolutely not, but it will allow you to say that the game was rigged against you and call the entire premise of the game into question. This is what is meant by winning.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Good Morning America' Anchor Leaving, Reveals Exit During Live Broadcast

Good Morning America anchor Dan Harris is leaving the news program. Harris made the announcement on the series on Sunday morning, telling his co-hosts and viewers that he would be leaving in two months. According to Deadline, Harris' departure from Good Morning America comes over two decades after he joined the team at ABC News.
POTUSNewsweek

Fox News Host Confronts GOP Sen. Rick Scott on Trump Admin Adding $6.7T to U.S. Debt

Fox News host Bret Baier confronted Senator Rick Scott, a Florida Republican, after he objected to supporting legislation raising the national debt further—pointing out that GOP lawmakers had largely disregarded this position under former President Donald Trump. During Trump's four years in the White House, the U.S. debt increased by...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

New revelations expose future threat Trump poses

CNN — A burst of new disclosures exposing the extraordinary efforts by ex-President Donald Trump to steal power after his election defeat constitute a grave warning about the future and his potential bid to recapture the White House. The audacity of the former President’s attempts to subvert the law by...
Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Announced For Selected Citizens

Stimulus Check has been announced in some states. These payments will be rolled out to a specific set of citizens. At a time when the government is uninterested, these payments are welcome. As many as four American states have designed their Stimulus Checks. These payments will surely lighten up the mood in gloomy circumstances.
Presidential ElectionNBC News

9/11 families to President Biden: Don't come to our memorial events

Nearly 1,800 Americans directly affected by the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks are opposing President Joe Biden’s participation in any memorial events this year unless he upholds his pledge to declassify U.S. government evidence that they believe may show a link between Saudi Arabian leaders and the attacks. The victims’...
LifestylePosted by
Amomama

Woman Borrows Clothes to Pretend She Is Rich and Meets a Man – Story of the Day

A woman went on holiday to an expensive resort and borrowed expensive clothes from a rich friend so she could pretend she's wealthy, but things go wrong. Two years ago, I came into a small inheritance and decided to take the trip of my dreams. I started looking up possibilities online and quickly found a 15-day-holiday in Egypt, including a 5-star cruise down the Nile.

Comments / 1

Community Policy