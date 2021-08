KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 8): The Covid-19 pandemic has altered our lives in many ways. One of the most significant changes is how we view our homes. “Some of these changes had already been occurring at a slower pace pre-pandemic, but are now rapidly accelerating and becoming the norm. During this period, governments across the globe have been advocating the ‘stay at home’ and ‘work from home’ (WFH) practices. Home has always been a safe haven to many, offering security, safety and stability. It is the base where everything begins, although its functions have now extended beyond living,” says Knight Frank Malaysia deputy man-aging director Keith Ooi.