A single-vehicle rollover accident killed 1 person on 60 Freeway in Jurupa Valley (Jurupa Valley, CA)

On early Monday morning, one person was killed following a rollover accident on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Jurupa Valley.

The fatal single-vehicle crash took place at around 12:45 a.m. on the eastbound Valley Way on-ramp, as per the Riverside County Fire Department. The victim, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, had to be removed from the wreckage by firefighters and was declared deceased at the scene, a fire official confirmed.

The circumstances that have resulted in the accident remain unknown at this time. Authorities will release the identity of the deceased after notifying the next of kin. No other details have been provided in connection with the crash.

An investigation into the crash is underway.

August 3, 2021