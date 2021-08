With plenty of supply, the United States has struggled to get vaccines into the arms of Americans. That’s not the situation in low income countries, where less than 1% of the population is vaccinated. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL), one congressmember who’s calling for $34 billion in global vaccine aid, says “it’s not only the right thing to do, but it’s also the smart thing to do.”July 24, 2021.