Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Benton, KY

Director Tammy Blackwell and Benton Branch Manager Lenisa Jones joined us recently on WCBL’s Coffee Call program.

By Press Release
Marshall County Daily
 5 days ago

All three branches of the Marshall County Library are open for both in-person and curbside service. Director Tammy Blackwell and Benton Branch Manager Lenisa Jones joined us recently on WCBL’s Coffee Call program. All branches are open from 9 am to 7 pm on Mondays, and the Benton branch is open until 7 Tuesday through Thursday as well. The branches are also open Saturdays from 9 to 5. To get the latest alerts and information from the library, text MCPL to 270-318-7421. You can also find out more by going to marshallcolibrary.org.

www.marshallcountydaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Marshall County, KY
Benton, KY
Government
Marshall County, KY
Government
City
Benton, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Branch Manager#Wcbl#Coffee Call#Mcpl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Taliban seize key north Afghan city of Kunduz

The Taliban on Sunday seized the city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, marking the third provincial capital that the military organization has taken since it began its campaign in May. As The New York Times reports, Kunduz, with a population of about 374,000, is an important commercial hub near the...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Markie Post, 'Night Court' and 'The Fall Guy' actor, dies at 70

Markie Post, the actor known for her roles in shows like "Night Court" and "The Kids Are Alright," has died at the age of 70, her family announced on Saturday. "With great sadness, the family of actress Markie Post tonight shares her passing after a three year, ten month battle with cancer," her family said in a statement to NBC News.
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.

Comments / 0

Community Policy