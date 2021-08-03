All three branches of the Marshall County Library are open for both in-person and curbside service. Director Tammy Blackwell and Benton Branch Manager Lenisa Jones joined us recently on WCBL’s Coffee Call program. All branches are open from 9 am to 7 pm on Mondays, and the Benton branch is open until 7 Tuesday through Thursday as well. The branches are also open Saturdays from 9 to 5. To get the latest alerts and information from the library, text MCPL to 270-318-7421. You can also find out more by going to marshallcolibrary.org.