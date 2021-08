To hear them tell it, the Broadway professionals whose careers Scott Rudin dominated for decades don’t sound too torn up about his cancellation. “People are really worried about me,” one longtime Rudin collaborator told me rather breezily this summer. “ ‘Are you going to be okay? You’re so closely linked to Scott.’ I’m not only going to be okay — I’m going to be better because I don’t have to expend the energy to deal with Scott’s personality and quirks and try to manage him.” When I spoke with a prominent Broadway creative figure, someone who has worked with Rudin on multiple shows, he was still offended by a recent Washington Post article suggesting that the Rudin-shaped void in the Theater District would be creatively and financially devastating. “Pardon my French: Go fuck yourself,” he said. “Scott didn’t produce Rent or A Chorus Line or Hamilton. The world would survive without him.”