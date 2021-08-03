Nelson Kage, 84
On Sunday, August 1, 2021 Nelson Darwin Kage passed away at age of 84 as a result of kidney failure caused by cancer. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Leah Anna Kage and survived by his children, Karen (Rick) Simmers, Brenda (Larry) Dick, Tom (Dawn) Kage. Loving Grandfather of Jaimie (Atom) Young, Kristin (Trevor) Simmers, Chad Simmers, Jeni Hernandez, Jacob (Bryn) Kage, Hannah (Konner) Kage, Stephen and Rebekah Kage. Great Grandchildren, Nathan Young, Franklin Hernandez and Sadie Braniff.oxfordleader.com
