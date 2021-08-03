Nelson Kage, 84

Jared Manning and Leann Barker are excited to announce their upcoming marriage in the Brigham City Temple on July 30, 2021. Jared is the son of Gary and Yvonne Manning of Garland. He graduated from Bear River High school and served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Kumasi, Ghana in West Africa. He earned a certificate from Bridgerland Technical College in Information Technology and completed his Bachelor degree at Utah State University in December 2020. Leann is the daughter of Pat and Renae Barker of Randolph. She graduated from Rich County High School and attended Weber State University earning an Associate degree. She completed a Bridgerland certificate in Business. Both Leann and Jared work at Bridgerland Technical College in Logan. After their marriage they will continue to live in Logan. The happy couple will be honored at receptions on Friday, July 30 from 6-8 p.m. at 6040 West 13600 North in Garland and on Saturday, August 7 from 6-8 p.m. at 35 East Canyon Street in Randolph. Family and friends are invited. In case of inclement weather, the reception will be held at the tabernacle. They are registered on Amazon.