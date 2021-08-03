Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Nelson Kage, 84

By Don Rush
Oxford Leader
 3 days ago

On Sunday, August 1, 2021 Nelson Darwin Kage passed away at age of 84 as a result of kidney failure caused by cancer. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Leah Anna Kage and survived by his children, Karen (Rick) Simmers, Brenda (Larry) Dick, Tom (Dawn) Kage. Loving Grandfather of Jaimie (Atom) Young, Kristin (Trevor) Simmers, Chad Simmers, Jeni Hernandez, Jacob (Bryn) Kage, Hannah (Konner) Kage, Stephen and Rebekah Kage. Great Grandchildren, Nathan Young, Franklin Hernandez and Sadie Braniff.

oxfordleader.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#Oxford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Army
Related
Milford, INinkfreenews.com

Barbara Ellen Miller

Barbara Ellen Miller, 87, Milford, passed away July 21, 2021. What is the measure of a good life? For her, it was measured in simple faith, love of family, and service to others. She devoted her life to making sure no one went without a kind word, a bite to eat, and a place to rest.
Linden, ALSelam Times-Journal

Nelson Wayne Stewart

Nelson Wayne Stewart of Auburn, joined our Savior on July 21, 2021, surrounded by family. He was preceded in death by his father, Francis Earl Stewart; mother, Naomi Ruth Raine Stewart; his grandparents, Francis Earl Stewart, Sr. and Sadie Ree Green Stewart. He is survived by his wife, Janis Wingate Stewart; his son, Jeffrey Wayne Stewart (Dawn); and his daughter, Gloria Katherine Stewart Lammons (Chris); grandchildren Coleman Raine Stewart (Erin), Ryan Connor Stewart, Mary Stewart Lammons, and Ann Bradford Lammons; and great grandchild Jace Graham Stewart; brother, Jerry G. Stewart (Paula) and sister, Pam Jones.
Crofton, NENorfolk Daily News

Kayla Nelson and Lathan Maibaum

Lathan Maibaum and Kayla Nelson are excited to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding on Aug. 21, 2021, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. Kayla is the daughter of Randy and Diane Nelson of Oakdale. She is a 2015 graduate of Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School and a 2018 graduate of Wayne State College. Kayla works at the Farmers & Merchants State Bank in Crofton.
Douglas County, ORNRToday.com

Joseph A. Laurance

Joseph A. Laurance lived life with great passion. He loved Jesus, adored his wife, and was proud of his children. Those that knew and loved him appreciated his quick wit and laughter. He took great honor in serving as a commissioner for his ancestral home of Douglas County. Joseph was born in Roseburg to Dan and Helen Laurance. Joseph and his brothers (David, Mark, Eric) grew up in Dillard with so many adventurous stories. They are the proud grandsons of Willard and Vivian Laurance, who have deep roots in the area. After graduating from high school, he immediately joined the Navy, and served three tours in Vietnam. Joseph was a proud veteran who always took the time to sit with those who needed a listening ear.
FDAfarmforum.net

Jerry Nelson: Injuries

My wife and I recently went away for a few days simply because it was summertime and we felt the urge to “get out of Dodge” even though we hadn’t broken any local ordinances and Marshall Dillon wasn’t out to arrest us. As usual we left Sandy, our Golden Retriever,...
Logan, UTcachevalleydaily.com

Andrew Walter Johnson

January 8, 2016 – August 1, 2021 (age 5) Andrew Walter Johnson, our little Andy, returned to the arms of his Heavenly Father on Sunday, August 1, 2021. He was born January 8, 2016, in Logan, Utah and lived in Smithfield, Utah at the time of his passing. Andy was a fun-loving, sweet boy. He loved to tease, snuggle, wrestle, go on individual “dates” with his parents or siblings, and just spend time doing anything with his family.
Washington County, IAkciiradio.com

Kevin Wayne Crossett

Family of 62-year-old Kevin Wayne Crossett of Ainsworth will receive friends from 1-2p.m. Sunday, August 8th at the Marr Park Conservation Center. Memorials have been established for Hospice of Washington County or Marr Park. The Jones Eden Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Canton, MAthecantoncitizen.com

Titus, Mary E.

Born and raised in Norwood, she was a graduate of The Henry O. Peabody School. After moving to Canton in the late 1950s, she and her husband, Donald, took over Neponset Café. While Donald tended the bar, Mary prepared lunchtime meals for many of the workers in downtown Canton. A career highlight was catering for Clint Eastwood and his movie crew when he filmed in Canton.
Grand Island, NEGrand Island Independent

JoAnne (Nelson) Scripture

JoAnne (Nelson) Scripture is celebrating 90 years of living a joyful, loving life devoted to God, family and friends on July 21, 2021. Please join in celebrating and recognizing this remarkable woman’s life by sending cards to:. Riverside Assisted Living. 404 Woodland Drive, Apt. 50. Grand Island, NE 68801. With...
Obituariestowntalkradio.com

Sgt. Joshua Blake Bartlett

Sgt. Joshua Blake Bartlett, age 38 went to be the Lord on July 15, 2021. He was a graduate of a homeschool program taught out of Pensacola, Florida he attended from third grade to his senior year. He graduated in the year 2000. He completed his higher education from South Plains College with an Associates degree in Criminal Justice in the year 2012. He graduated from the South Plains Police Academy in August of 2012. He then went on to attend Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls and graduated with a Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in 2015.
Texas StateFredericksburg Standard

Shooters convene for 125th Gillespie County Bundes Schuetzenfest

Shooters from around the state of Texas gathered to compete in the 125th Gillespie County Bundes Schuetzenfest this past weekend at the Texas Hills Sporting Range at Tivydale. A total of 117 shooters participated in the second-longest running tradition in Gillespie County, but only two rose to claim the title of “Schuetzenkoenig”.
Logan, UTHerald-Journal

Manning-Barker wedding

Jared Manning and Leann Barker are excited to announce their upcoming marriage in the Brigham City Temple on July 30, 2021. Jared is the son of Gary and Yvonne Manning of Garland. He graduated from Bear River High school and served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Kumasi, Ghana in West Africa. He earned a certificate from Bridgerland Technical College in Information Technology and completed his Bachelor degree at Utah State University in December 2020. Leann is the daughter of Pat and Renae Barker of Randolph. She graduated from Rich County High School and attended Weber State University earning an Associate degree. She completed a Bridgerland certificate in Business. Both Leann and Jared work at Bridgerland Technical College in Logan. After their marriage they will continue to live in Logan. The happy couple will be honored at receptions on Friday, July 30 from 6-8 p.m. at 6040 West 13600 North in Garland and on Saturday, August 7 from 6-8 p.m. at 35 East Canyon Street in Randolph. Family and friends are invited. In case of inclement weather, the reception will be held at the tabernacle. They are registered on Amazon.
Pound, VACoalfield.com

KATHERINE PAULINE KILLEN

Celebration of Life services for Katherine Pauline Killen, who passed away September 4, 2020, will be held Saturday, July 31 at 11 a.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11316 Riverside Circle, Pound. Please join the family for a reception immediately following the service at The Bolling Building, 851 Main Street, Pound.
Sumter, SCItem

STANLEY BROOKS

Stanley "Butch" Brooks departed this life on Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Charlotte, North Carolina. He was born on Nov. 23, 1953, in Sumter, to the late John J. and Lucille Mobley Brooks. He was a 1971 graduate of Hillcrest High School and shortly thereafter joined the United States Army, where he fought in the Vietnam War. After 20 years of service, he retired as a sergeant first class. He spent his retirement in Columbia and Charlotte.
Scranton, PAScranton Times

Thomas and Maryann Tolan

Thomas and Maryann Tolan, Scranton, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Thursday. They were married July 29, 1961, in St. Peter’s Cathedral by the Rev. Arthur J. Kaschenbach. They were attended by Janet Coleman and Joan Stalter, sisters of the bride; Anne Melvin, sister of the bridegroom; Marlene Goddard, aunt of...
Hardin, MTbighorncountynews.com

Blake Baker Schwend

Precious Blake Baker Schwend was made one of God's little angels on July 7, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. He was born March 4, 2021 in Denver. He was the son of Steven and Tonnie Schwend. He came into this world with the heart of a true fighter. He had beautiful brown eyes that touched the hearts of all who cared and loved him. He had a precious smile. His family treasured the times they were able to love and care for him.
Pomeroy, OHGallipolis Daily Tribune

Noah and the Ark

POMEROY — The legacy of Pastor James Acree lives on move than a year after his passing, with the return of the Noah and the Ark live drama the next three weeks at Hillside Baptist Church on State Route 143. Pastor Acree, who passed away in June 2020, founded the...
Oak Park, ILoakpark.com

Bob Walsh, 92

Robert J. Walsh (aka Bob, Grumpy, Boppa), 92, of Oak Park, died peacefully at home on July 28, surrounded by his family. Born on March 3, 1929 to Luke and Eleanor (nee Sharkey) on Chicago’s West Side, he attended Resurrection Grammar School, St. Ignatius High School, and DePaul University. After a quarter-century as an investment analyst, he and Marietta started their second chapter by opening Logos Bookstore of Oak Park. The Christian bookstore flourished for the next quarter century and became a hub for family, friends, and community members to shop, work, and — most importantly — connect.
ReligionThe Valley Reporter

Lenord Robinson

Poem for Lenord – sung to the tune of “Mrs. Robinson” by Simon and Garfunkel. We’d like our children to know a little bit about you before we go. Look around you all you see are sympathetic eyes. Stroll around the grounds and know that you are home. Whoa whoa,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy