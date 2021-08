What does it mean to have the fastest quarter-mile time in any performance-focused sports car? For manufacturers, it means prestige, giving the car an additional selling point and bragging rights. But, car enthusiasts and mechanics are seemingly never satisfied with what the car can do from the factory. In fact, the performance a car offers from the manufacturer is typically a bit toned back with the goal of prolonging the life and quality of the vehicle rather than breaking records. For car builders, the numbers provided by manufacturers are just a starting point meant to be improved on with heavy modifications and tuning, and for Emelia Hartford and her team, that meant building the fastest quarter-mile time Chevrolet C8 Corvette.