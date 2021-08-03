Cancel
Cedar Rapids, IA

Tyson Foods to require COVID-19 vaccinations for entire workforce by fall

By KCRG Staff
KCRG.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tyson Foods announced on Tuesday it will require COVID-19 vaccinations for all of its U.S. workforce. The Springdale, Arkansas-based corporation said in a news release it will require team members at its office locations to be fully vaccinated by October 1, and all other team members will be required to be fully vaccinated by November 1. New employees must be fully vaccinated before their start date.

www.kcrg.com

Comments / 0

