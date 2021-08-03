Cancel
Jeep CEO Admits He's Worried About The Ford Bronco

By Jay Traugott
CarBuzz.com
Jeep owned the off-road SUV market in America for years following the discontinuation of the fifth-generation Ford Bronco in 1996. Even prior to that the Jeep brand was synonymous with 4WD and off-road adventures and it's continued to expand that image and its lineup ever since. But the Ford Bronco is back and it's better than ever. It's evidently clear Ford studied the Jeep Wrangler inside and out, found its faults, and even discovered features it lacked. Does this worry Jeep? Yes, but that's a good thing.

