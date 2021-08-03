Jeep CEO Admits He's Worried About The Ford Bronco

At the 2021 Chicago Auto Show, Carbuzz had a chance to get up close and personal with the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning. The truck looks pretty familiar in person, seeing as the electric model uses the same cab as the standard F-150. Aside from some futuristic lights and a few other details, the Lightning's design has been made pretty simple to help keep the price low. We thought sharing so much in common with the standard F-150 would make it easy for owners to customize the Lightning, but this may not be the case.