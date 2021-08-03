Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Save 44% on a new Amazon Echo Show 5 — now under $45

By Killian Bell
Cult of Mac
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon’s smallest Echo Show speaker is now more affordable than ever after a 44% discount. You can pick up a brand-new first-generation Echo Show 5 for just $44.99 while stocks last. Get yours before the discount disappears. This post contains affiliate links. Cult of Mac may earn a commission when...

www.cultofmac.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Echo Show#Cult Of Mac#Deals Steals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
InternetHGTV

Amazon Has a Secret Online Outlet and the Deals Are Good

Savvy shoppers know that Amazon Prime members often see better prices than non-members, but did you know that there's another way to save big while browsing Amazon? There's a website within a website just for clearance buys with discounted electronics, homewares, appliances and more up to 80 percent off. Yes, really. Amazon Outlet is kind of like the front dollar section of Target mixed with that random clearance aisle in the back of TJMaxx peppered with a little bit of Best Buy Black Friday sales. And don't get the "outlet" part confused with Amazon Second Chance. These products are brand-new, have never been opened and are massively discounted. It's a good rule of thumb to check this page first before doing a general search as you might find exactly what you're looking for already on sale. We've poured through the outlet's dozens of categories and highlighted the best sales, from bedding 80 percent off to lawn equipment under $80. There's a little bit of everything here. So, take a peek at our top picks and treat yourself to some seriously sweet deals.
ElectronicsCNET

'Alexa' isn't the only thing your Amazon Echo can listen for. Here's what else

Alexa-enabled devices with cameras can be your eyes while you're away, but any Amazon Echo device can become a second set of ears, whether you're at home or not. A surprisingly powerful new beta feature called Sound Detection lets Alexa listen for sounds other than just the wake word (typically "Alexa," but it doesn't have to be). When your device detects those sounds, it can then launch a series of commands in response.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

These MASSIVE 4K TVs are on clearance for next to nothing today

Nothing immerses you in your favorites shows, movies, and games like a big 4K TV screen, and you’ll have your choice of the top brands with these 4K TV deals and Best Buy TV deals happening now. Also, for a limited time, you can save $80 on a 65-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV, or get $50 off a massive, 75-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV. Those are impressive discounts on some of the top 4K TVs. Don’t miss out!
ElectronicsDigital Trends

The 2020 iPad just got a sweet discount at Amazon

Considering replacing your laptop with a tablet, or want to see what all the fuss around the iPad is all about? Well now is your chance with these iPad deals. And one of the latest iPads, the 8th generation (2020), 10.2-inch iPad, is currently on sale for $30 off at Amazon. You can score a brand-new iPad for only $299, a huge discount from its regular price of $329. It’s rare to see Apple products on sale, so take advantage of this fantastic opportunity and walk away with an iPad, today!
ShoppingDigital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 70-inch 4K TV today

If you want the largest TV you can afford, you’re going to love this deal from Walmart. Right now, you can buy an impressive 70-inch TCL 4K TV for just $600. That’s a huge saving of $100 for an equally huge TV. For a fantastic home cinema-style experience for less, you really need to snap up one of these TVs while stocks last. You won’t be disappointed and we’re just about to tell you all about why it’s a great deal.
ElectronicsPosted by
BGR.com

Best Deals on Amazon (August 2021)

These are today’s Best Amazon Deals, starting at $1 Price: Click for today's deals Buy Now Looking for the best deal on an Amazon device? Or perhaps you need something for your home? No matter what you’re looking for, Amazon should have a great deal for you. That’s exactly why we’ve put together this guide best deals on Amazon. You don’t necessarily have to wait for Amazon Prime Day to get awesome deals. In fact, Amazon always runs great deals on all kinds of its own products. But, third-party companies that sell on Amazon also offer excellent regular deals. This list is updated daily, so...
ElectronicsCNET

Samsung's Family Hub fridge now comes with Alexa built-in

Earlier this year, Samsung refreshed the 22.5-inch touchscreen on its flagship Family Hub smart refrigerator, giving it a cleaner interface and new features for cooking and shopping. Now, the company is adding Alexa into the newest Family Hub models, as well -- and that might make for a crowded house, given that the smart fridge already plays home to Samsung's own voice assistant, Bixby.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Hill

Create a smart device in any room with 25% savings on this innovative outlet

The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links. Developments in the last year have reinforced our need for consistent and reliable remote methods of communication and information-gathering. Whether it's educational courses, workplace meetings, or social gatherings with family and friends, more of those experiences are occurring virtually from home, and it's imperative to have the technology you need.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
People

Amazon Just Dropped Tons of New Clothing, Shoes, and Accessories — Here Are 10 of the Best Styles Under $40

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. One of the best parts of shopping in Amazon's fashion department is that new clothes, shoes, and accessories get released every day. But if scrolling through endless pages of products isn't your thing, no need to worry — we rounded up 10 under-$40 fashion finds from Amazon's new arrivals section that are too good to pass up.
Electronicsreviewgeek.com

Most of Amazon Echo Speakers Will Embrace the Future of Smart Homes

Several major smart home manufacturers, including Google, Apple, Samsung, and Wyze, hope to increase smart home cross-compatibility with an open-source standard called Matter. And now, Amazon reveals that all of its existing smart speakers, save for three early models, will support Matter at some point. The new Matter protocol, which...
Electronicsmspoweruser.com

It’s raining discounts! Amazon devices are heavily discounted at Woot

If you like to hear music on a smart speaker, then the ones from Amazon are definitely worth looking at, even more so because they’re now selling at a discounted price at Woot. You can now get mouth-watering discounts on a range of Amazon products at Woot. You can check out some of the Amazon products that are selling at discounted prices at Woot below.
Electronicsgamingideology.com

Do you have an Amazon Echo? New things you definitely want to ask Alexa this week week

If you have an Echo plugged in at home, there are some new things you can ask Alexa. Just in time for the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Amazon has announced a series of new commands to try with the chatty personal assistant. This means you can quickly yell “Alexa” and get a host of responses that keep you up to date with everything that’s happening in Japan.
ShoppingT3.com

Save up to 50% on Garmin wearables with Amazon Australia right now

If lockdown has got you down, it's time for something new. So why not take up a new fitness hobby with all that extra time on your hands?. Garmin is a market leader when it comes to smartwatches. A favourite among runners, their premium fitness trackers make achieving your health goals that little bit easier.
TechnologyAndroid Central

Amazon Alexa is getting widgets, paid skills, and a ton of new features

Amazon announced more than 50 new features coming to its Alexa voice assistant. Features include widgets for Echo Show devices, new ways to seamlessly connect with smartphones, and new monetization options with paid skills. Verizon has also launched its own Alexa smart display. During yesterday's annual Alexa Live developer conference,...
ElectronicsPhone Arena

Google quietly stops selling its first true wireless Pixel Buds

For a little while there back in March, we expected Google to follow up 2020's true wireless Pixel Buds with a similarly premium pair of AirPods alternatives this year. But the third ever member of the Pixel Buds family ended up carrying an A-Series moniker, undercutting both its forerunners and most of its key rivals with a $99.99 starting price.

Comments / 0

Community Policy