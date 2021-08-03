Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Simone Biles Reveals Loss of a Family Member After Returning to Competition

By Madison Miller
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PAMnm_0bGM8sLf00

It’s been an exceptionally long couple of weeks for the greatest gymnast of all time, Simone Biles.

Simone Biles arrived at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics looking joyful and cheery as always. However, she shocked the entire world when she suddenly pulled out of the all-around team competitions.

She later cited the stress and the pressure that comes with being an Olympic athlete as part of the reasoning for dropping out of the event. She openly spoke out on her mental health and actively put her health before any competition.

“It wasn’t easy pulling out of all those competitions. People just thought it was easy, but I physically and mentally was not in the right head space and I didn’t want to jeopardize my health and my safety because at the end of the day, it’s not worth it,” she told reporters at the Games, according to The Guardian.

She also had what is known as the “twisties” in gymnastics. This is when mental disorientation makes a gymnast lose their spot in the air, which can be extremely dangerous. Biles also dropped out of the all-around individual competition as well as all the other individual events, except for one. She competed on the balance beam and got a bronze medal.

As it turns out, Simone Biles had a lot on her plate outside of being an athlete.

She told reporters that her aunt on her father’s side had unexpectedly passed away.

“That was another one, I was like, ‘Oh my God. This week needs to be over. I asked her what do you need. And she said, ‘I just need some time.’ I said, ‘You call me, text me if you need anything I’ll be here. Whatever that is.’ She called her parents. She said, ‘There’s nothing I can do from over here. So I’m just going to finish my week and when I get home we’ll deal with it,'” Biles’ coach Cecile Canqueteau-Landi told People.

Simone Biles 2020 Olympics Journey

Simone Biles has been the face of mental health awareness at the Games this year. Her story dominated headlines and created an open dialogue for countless other athletes to weigh in on.

She was able to compete on the beams after being evaluated by Team USA’s training staff. The beams involve far less twisting, meaning it was the safest for Biles to compete in. She told reporters that “I was just going out there doing this for me” and medaling wasn’t a concern.

Simone Biles received a massive outpouring of support from fellow Olympians. Aly Raisman, Laurie Hernandez, Michael Phelps, and Adam Rippon are just a few of those avid supporters.

Simone Biles has helped showcase that she’s a lot more than just an Olympic athlete.

“I think it should be talked about a lot more, especially with athletes, because I know some of us are going through the same things and we’re always told to push through it. But we’re all a little bit older now and we can kind of speak for ourselves. At the end of the day, we’re not just entertainment, we’re humans and there are things going on behind the scenes that we’re also trying to juggle with as well on top of sports,” Simone Biles said, according to the New York Post.

Comments / 1

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

153K+
Followers
17K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Michael Phelps
Person
Aly Raisman
Person
Laurie Hernandez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gymnastics#Team Usa#The New York Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
GymnasticsNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
Columbus, OHPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Simone Biles’ Biological Mother Gives Rare Statement After Daughter Steps Down From Tokyo Olympics

Gymnast Simone Biles’ biological mother, Shanon Biles, gave a rare statement after her daughter exited the Tokyo Olympics early amid mental health concerns. “She’s going to be OK,” Shanon told DailyMail on Tuesday, July 27, at her home in Columbus, Ohio. Simone, 24, was adopted by her maternal grandparents at a young age after she and her three siblings were placed in foster care as their mom struggled with drug addiction.
SportsPosted by
E! News

You Have to Hear Gabby Douglas' Inspiring Advice for Simone Biles During the Tokyo Olympics

Watch: Gabby Douglas Gives Simone Biles Advice for Tokyo Olympics. Shine bright like a diamond—or an Olympic medal. Three-time Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas gave some very special advice to fellow Olympian Simone Biles after Biles opened up about the unprecedented pressure she felt during the Tokyo Olympics. "I truly do feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times," Biles shared on Instagram on July 26 after a rocky start. "I know I brush it off and make it seem like pressure doesn't affect me but damn sometimes it's hard hahaha! The Olympics is no joke!"
GymnasticsPosted by
FanBuzz

Gabby Douglas Made Olympic History, But Where is She Now?

The “Fierce Five” won the hearts of America as easily as they won the gold medal. Jordyn Wieber, Mckayla Maroney, Aly Raisman, Kyla Ross and Gabby Douglas brought the gold back to the United States after 16 long years. Naturally, the gymnasts became stars. In particular, Gabby Douglas became an...
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Simone Biles Was Adopted by Her Biological Grandparents When She Was a Child

Now that the competition is largely over for gymnasts at the Tokyo Olympics, many are looking at the legacy Simone Biles is leaving behind. After proving herself to be the greatest gymnast in the history of the sport, Simone stepped away from much of the competition in Tokyo before returning to win the bronze medal on the balance beam, the last event of the competition. Simone's strength throughout this has been extraordinary, and many are wondering who raised her.
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

Drew Barrymore Fans Are Super Emotional Over Her Latest Instagram Post About Simone Biles

Drew Barrymore is adding her voice to an ever-growing chorus of celebrities and elite athletes throwing their support behind Olympic gold gymnast Simone Biles. After Simone decided to withdraw from both the team final and all-around individual events at the Tokyo Games to focus on her mental well-being, the 46-year-old talk show host shared her thoughts on the matter in an emotional Instagram post. Alongside three photos of Simone (which you can see here), Drew penned a lengthy caption explaining how "in awe" she is of the 24-year-old Olympic gold medalist.
SportsWLWT 5

WATCH: Simone Biles stuns in practice of historic vault

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics begin Friday, but athletes are already competing and training ahead of the Opening Ceremonies. Simone Biles practiced her historic new vault on Thursday at the Olympic gymnastics podium training. The move is called a Yurchenko double pike. If she lands the vault in competition, the move...
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Simone Biles and Her Many Siblings Had a Complicated Childhood

Nowadays, we can’t think of the Olympics without thinking about Simone Biles. She is one of the best gymnasts to ever compete in the international games, and many of us can’t stop watching her record-breaking routines. So of course, we can’t help but wonder what her childhood was like. Did she grow up with siblings?
GolfGolf.com

Rory McIlroy’s comments on Simone Biles reveal something important

It would be fair for you to enter this article with skepticism. If you have an internet connection (which seems likely, since here you are) it’s been impossible to avoid the ocean of Simone Biles commentary, most of which lacks nuance or feeds into one side or other of the Great Online Culture War, which features many fighters but zero winners, thus far.
SportsMarietta Daily Journal

The Tokyo Olympics are turning into NBC’s worst nightmare

No one said these Olympics would be easy. Not even watching them. Midway through the first week of the Tokyo Games, even the most cautiously optimistic viewer of Friday’s opening ceremony is now likely to be rubbing their eyes: With shocking upsets, unexpected exits, a 16-hour time difference and a thicket of broadcast, cable and streaming options, the most tumultuous Olympics in years are starting to catch up with the NBC stable of networks, which hold the lucrative U.S. television rights to the two-week event.
SportsSlate

Isn’t NBC Forgetting Something About Simone Biles’ Exit?

On Tuesday night, NBC began its primetime Olympics broadcast with a not-so-breaking news update. “The focus here is what happened in gymnastics,” said NBC host Mike Tirico. “Simone Biles, the reigning Olympic gold medalist, who came back for these games at age 24, bowing out of the team event just after it started. As of now we don’t know any more on her status for the rest of the Olympic individual competition.”

Comments / 1

Community Policy