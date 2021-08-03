Protesters demand help to stop St. Louis evictions

Sunday marked the end of the federal eviction moratorium, potentially jeopardizing housing for thousands of Missouri families. The pause on evictions was supposed to stop at the end of June, but it was extended. The Biden administration said that won’t happen again, as the Supreme Court has made clear that congressional approval — which has not come through — would be the only way to further extend the moratorium. In St. Louis alone, there are 126 filed evictions waiting to be enforced, with hundreds more likely on the way. Meanwhile, Missouri businesses are grappling with decisions about workplace COVID-19 vaccine mandates after the announcement of new rules requiring vaccination or regular testing for federal employees. Though many large employers in Missouri have only encouraged vaccination, that could change as the delta variant ravages the state and the pleas of health officials resound. Amid the rise of the delta variant — which now makes up 90% of cases in Missouri, more than in any other state — the fight over mask mandates continues. A state lawsuit against a mask order in the city of St. Louis and St. Louis County is now headed to federal court.