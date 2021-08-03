Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

Protesters demand help to stop St. Louis evictions

 6 days ago

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Protesters on Monday demanded St. Louis officials do more to prevent evictions after a federal suspension on evictions expired. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either...

Saint Louis, MO
RiverBender.com

City Of St. Louis To Grant Direct Housing Assistance To Tenants As Eviction Moratorium Is Lifted

ST. LOUIS - Following the end of the federal eviction moratorium on Saturday, the City of St. Louis will begin direct payment to tenants for housing assistance and use local funds to expedite applications. There are more than 3,000 eviction cases that are pending on the docket in the City of St. Louis. “My administration allocated nearly $3 million to get more shots in arms and expedite rental and utility assistance for families, and we continue to streamline the process to reach families Continue Reading
NOLA.com

Protesters demand eviction court closures as City Hall's rental assistance lags

Immigrants facing housing insecurity and their advocates gathered at City Hall Thursday night to protest the end of the federal eviction moratorium. Fearing a wave of homelessness, they also called upon city officials to close local eviction courts and immediately distribute the federal funding that was earmarked for rental assistance during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Saint Louis, MO

Missouri AG files suit to stop St. Louis area mask mandates

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Missouri attorney general sues in an effort to stop a mask mandate in the St. Louis area. The mandate took effect Monday amid a rise in COVID-19 cases. The mandate, one of the first to be reinstated in the country, requires everyone age 5 or older to wear masks in indoor public places and on public transportation in St. Louis city and St. Louis County even if they are vaccinated.
Saint Louis, MO

Agreement Would Limit St. Louis Police Actions in Protests

A settlement has been reached to end a lawsuit brought by a civil liberties group over St. Louis police actions taken during downtown protests in 2017. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a consent judgment announced Wednesday would end the lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of protesters against the city. The lawsuit cited police use of tear gas and pepper spray and a “kettling” technique to round up protesters.
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis aldermanic president demands changes to mayor’s health order

ST. LOUIS — City leaders on Wednesday continued to clash over how to spend the latest round of federal aid — and who should be in charge of it. Aldermanic President Lewis Reed called on Mayor Tishaura O. Jones to rescind parts of a public health proclamation giving her health director power to spend without consulting the Board of Aldermen.
Missouri State

Missouri Minute: Federal eviction moratorium ends; St. Louis venues received $55.6 million from SBA

Sunday marked the end of the federal eviction moratorium, potentially jeopardizing housing for thousands of Missouri families. The pause on evictions was supposed to stop at the end of June, but it was extended. The Biden administration said that won’t happen again, as the Supreme Court has made clear that congressional approval — which has not come through — would be the only way to further extend the moratorium. In St. Louis alone, there are 126 filed evictions waiting to be enforced, with hundreds more likely on the way. Meanwhile, Missouri businesses are grappling with decisions about workplace COVID-19 vaccine mandates after the announcement of new rules requiring vaccination or regular testing for federal employees. Though many large employers in Missouri have only encouraged vaccination, that could change as the delta variant ravages the state and the pleas of health officials resound. Amid the rise of the delta variant — which now makes up 90% of cases in Missouri, more than in any other state — the fight over mask mandates continues. A state lawsuit against a mask order in the city of St. Louis and St. Louis County is now headed to federal court.
Saint Louis, MO

Eviction Moratorium Ends, But the Fight Continues in St. Louis

Congresswoman Cori Bush (D-St. Louis) slept on the steps of the U.S. Capitol building over the weekend. Monday afternoon, activists took to the streets downtown in St. Louis. Both sought the same goal: a solution for those who face eviction with the end on July 31 of a federal eviction moratorium that has helped keep people in their homes during the pandemic. Bush had aimed to recruit her colleagues who were on vacation to come back to Washington, D.C. so they could vote to extend the moratorium.

