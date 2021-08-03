Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

WE NEED TO DO SOMETHING (2021) Movie Trailer: A Dysfunctional Family is Trapped for Days Inside their House During a Storm

By Rollo Tomasi
film-book.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSean King O’Grady‘s We Need to Do Something (2021) movie trailer has been released by IFC Films. The We Need to Do Something trailer stars Sierra McCormick, Pat Healy, Vinessa Shaw, John James Cronin, and Lisette Alexis. Crew. Max Booth III wrote the screenplay for the We Need to Do...

film-book.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sierra Mccormick
Person
James Storm
Person
Vinessa Shaw
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dysfunctional Family#Movie Trailers#Ifc Films#Ifc Films#Filmbook#Vod#Tumblr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Moviesfilm-book.com

GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE (2021) Movie Trailer 2: Egon’s Family Finds His Ghostbusting Gear in Jason Reitman’s Film

Sony Pictures Releasing‘s has released the second movie trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021). View here the first Ghostbusters: Afterlife film trailer. Jason Reitman‘s Ghostbusters: Afterlife stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Sydney Mae Diaz, Logan Kim, Bill Murray, Annie Potts, Sigourney Weaver, Dan Aykroyd, Bokeem Woodbine, Ernie Hudson, Oliver Cooper, Celeste O’Connor, and Marlon Kazadi.
MoviesFirst Showing

Creepy Trailer for Serial Killer Horror Thriller 'The Girl Who Got Away'

"I don't think you understand what happened here…?" Quiver Distribution has unveiled an official trailer for The Girl Who Got Away, a new serial killer horror-thriller from filmmaker Michael Morrissey (of Boy Wonder). Set in 2018, twenty years after a serial killer was caught and imprisoned, the story is about the "one who got away" now all grown up. When the killer escapes from prison, she goes after the final victim. Only one, Christina Bowden, managed to get away with her life, the other four were found buried… Caulfield escapes from prison and launches a deadly pursuit to finish what she began. Christina's seemingly perfect life comes crashing down around her as the secrets of her past come back to haunt her. The film stars Lexi Johnson, Chukwudi Iwuji, Kaye Tuckerman, Willow McCarthy, Ned Van Zandt, Audrey Grace Marshall, and Geoffrey Cantor. This does look extra creepy, much more horrifying than it seems at first.
MoviesPosted by
Rolling Stone

What to Watch on Amazon Prime: Val Kilmer Doc, ‘Modern Love’ and Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard Musical

Are you ready for a Leos Carax-directed musical featuring songs by Sparks and starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard? Is anybody? Ready or not, the much-buzzed-about, sure-to-be-memorable film will hit Prime Video later this month. That’s the biggest August debut for Prime, but far from the only notable offering this month, which will see the return of one of Prime’s signature series, the conclusion of an ambitious anime project, and a series that pits a drug lord against the undead. August also, as usual, sees some notable films debuting on or returning to Prime, starting with a stone-cold Eighties classic. Stream...
TV & Videosflickeringmyth.com

The Loud House Movie gets a trailer from Netflix

Netflix has released a trailer for the upcoming animated feature The Loud House Movie which is based on the popular Nickelodeon series and follows The Loud Family as they go on vacation to Scotland, where they discover they are descendants of Scottish royalty; watch the trailer here…. In Nickelodeon’s The...
Moviesfilm-book.com

CURIOSA (2019) Movie Trailer: Noémie Merlant Becomes Enmeshed in a Affair Between Husband, Lover, & Muse

Lou Jeunet‘s Curiosa (2019) movie trailer has been released by Film Movement. The Curiosa trailer stars Noémie Merlant, Niels Schneider, Benjamin Lavernhe, Camelia Jordana, Amira Casar, Mathilde Warnier, Damien Bonnard, Alexia Giordano, and Mélodie Richard. Crew. Lou Jeunet and Raphaëlle Desplechin wrote the screenplay for Curiosa. Arnaud Rebotini created the...
MoviesFirst Showing

Matthew Grey Gubler is a High Priest in Comedy 'King Knight' Trailer

"I'm going to have to ask you to gimme my sword back." A festival teaser has arrived for a comedy called King Knight, from filmmaker Richard Bates, Jr. This is premiering at the Fantasia Film Festival kicking off this month. Matthew Gray Gubler & Angela Sarafyan star in this film as Thorn & Willow, husband-and-wife high priest and priestess of a coven of witches in Cali - basically a hippie commune. When Willow unearths a secret from Thorn's past, their lives are thrown into turmoil and Thorn ventures out on a journey of self-discovery. The wild cast includes Nelson Franklin, Johnny Pemberton, Barbara Crampton, Ray Wise, Andy Milonakis, and the voices of Aubrey Plaza and AnnaLynne McCord. Fantasia says: "Get your sage and crystals ready and join them in this hilarious pilgrimage that will not only teach you the ways of the occult, but also (and most importantly) the true power of kinship." Sounds like some wicked fun.
TV Seriesfilm-book.com

Y: THE LAST MAN (2021) TV Show Trailer: Ben Schnetze is the Last Man on Earth Following a Global Cataclysmic Event [FX on Hulu]

FX on Hulu‘s Y: The Last Man (2021) TV show trailer has been released. Y: The Last Man stars Ben Schnetze, Diane Lane, Imogen Poots, Lashana Lynch, Juliana Canfield, Marin Ireland, and Amber Tamblyn, Jess Salgueiro, Laura de Carteret, Samantha Brown, Sydney Meyer, Tara Nicodemo, Missi Pyle, Jennifer Wigmore, Paris Jefferson, Quincy Kirkwood, and Ayesha Mansur Gonsalves.
Moviesimdb.com

‘The Night House’ Trailer: Something’s Haunting Rebecca Hall

Directed by David Bruckner (The Ritual), The Night House first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival back in January of 2020. /Film’s own Chris Evangelista reviewed the horror movie, praising the many effective jump scares as well as star Rebecca Hall’s impeccable and convincing performance. Acquired by Searchlight Pictures, the original release date was set for […]
MoviesVulture

Inside Inside, Inside (a Movie Theater)

After dropping on Netflix in late May, Bo Burnham brought his special Inside to theaters for one weekend only, from July 22 through July 25. Unlike most comedy specials, Inside has no live audience and no stage managers that helped with the production. It was filmed by Burnham himself, in his home, during the course of the pandemic. Inside covers the typical topics of a Burnham special, such as media, internet culture, and existential guilt. It contains about two dozen songs, as well as monologues and scenes, throughout. The special has since been nominated for six Emmy Awards and has been praised by multiple critics as one of the defining pieces of pandemic art.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Disney’s Enchanted sequel Disenchanted has wrapped filming

Director and producer Adam Shankman has taken to Instagram to announce that Disney’s Disenchanted, the long-awaited sequel to the fan-favourite 2007 fantasy romance film Enchanted, has wrapped filming. Disenchanted sees Amy Adams and Dempsey reprising their roles from Enchanted as Giselle and Robert Philip respectively alongside James Marsden as Prince...
Moviesmetaflix.com

First Trailer for ‘King Knight’ Reveals Trippy Coven Comedy

Above is the first trailer for the coven comedy, “King Knight.” This has been released just days before its premiere at the Fantasia Film Festival this weekend. It will be a virtual screening. This first footage may be brief, but the film looks promising nonetheless. Ricky Bates Jr. wrote and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy