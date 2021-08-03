Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Antonio, TX

Groups of migrants wait at SA airport for flights to other cities

news4sanantonio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGroups of migrants who entered the U.S. through the southern border are waiting for flights at San Antonio International airport. Food was provided to the families by the San Antonio Food Bank during their wait. An airport employee who didn't want to be identified told News 4 the migrants were brought to the airport by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and in some cases family members were meeting them at the airport and purchasing tickets for them to fly on to other U.S. cities.

news4sanantonio.com

Comments / 255

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Antonio Food Bank#News 4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
CollegesPosted by
The Associated Press

Pause on student loan payments extended through January

The Biden administration on Friday announced that federal student loan payments will remain suspended through January 2022, extending a pause that began at the start of the pandemic and was scheduled to expire next month. The Education Department said this will be the final extension. Borrowers will not have to...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Resurgent Taliban take provincial capital, kill Afghan govt spokesman

KABUL, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents captured an Afghan provincial capital and killed the government's senior media officer in Kabul on Friday amid a deteriorating security situation as U.S. and other foreign troops withdraw. A police spokesman in southern Nimroz province said the capital Zaranj had fallen to the...
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Barcelona president: Keeping Messi was a ‘risky’ investment

MADRID (AP) — Keeping Lionel Messi would be risky for Barcelona and not even the greatest player in the world was worth jeopardizing the club’s future, president Joan Laporta said Friday. Laporta blamed Barcelona’s previous administration for the club’s dire financial situation, which kept it from fitting Messi’s new contract...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

IOC removes two Belarus coaches, sprinter says order came from 'high up'

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Two Belarus coaches who cut short sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya's Tokyo Games have had their accreditation revoked and were removed from the athletes village, the IOC said on Friday. Athletics head coach Yuri Moisevich and team official Artur Shumak were asked to leave the Olympic village,...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Richard Trumka, head of powerful AFL-CIO labor federation, has died

Washington (CNN) — AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka, the head of the most powerful labor organization in the country and a close ally of the Biden White House, has died. He was 72. A cause of death was not immediately announced. Trumka, who had led the AFL-CIO as president since 2009,...

Comments / 255

Community Policy