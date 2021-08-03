Cancel
Raleigh, NC

French fry bar opens in downtown Raleigh

WRAL News
WRAL News
 5 days ago
Raleigh, N.C. — French fry fans have a new destination to check out in downtown Raleigh. Buena Papa Fry Bar recently opened inside Morgan Street Food Hall. The booth serves only gourmet fries with a variety of toppings. You can create your own combo of toppings or you can get one of the eight signature options including The Carolina, which has pulled pork on top. The "El Americano" features cheddar cheese, bacon, sour cream and chives. The "El Healthy" has sweet potato fries instead of traditional fries and is topped with smoked salmon, guacamole and pico de gallo.

WRAL News

WRAL News

