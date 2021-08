If there's one thing that Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher have in common, it's that they know how to make a good romantic comedy. Over the years, Witherspoon has become a household name for hits like Sweet Home Alabama and Legally Blonde, while Kutcher stole our hearts in movies like A Lot Like Love and No Strings Attached. Now, these two A-listers are joining their talents for a new rom-com that will stream on Netflix.