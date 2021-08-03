Follow DroneDJ

Cancel
Behind Viral Videos

TechnologyAndroid Headlines

Save $300 On The 65-inch Sony X90J 4K Android TV

Today, Amazon has a really great deal on the Sony X90J 65-inch 4K Android TV right now. Where you can save $300 off of the regular price and get it for just $1,298. That is a really great price for a brand new 65-inch TV. Keep in mind that the X90J is the 2021 model too.
Technologynordicapis.com

A List of API Podcasts to Follow in 2021

Podcasts are a great way to quickly consume information. You can throw your favorite podcast on in the background as you work, while you eat, or while you exercise. But podcasts are not only for entertainment; they can be an excellent way for an industry to exchange ideas. With in-person...
TV & Videosdronedj.com

Join DroneDJ’s live panel today at 10 a.m. ET

It’s Wednesday. And that means it’s time for our live DroneDJ panel!. We’re back! Our weekly live panel continues, and we encourage you to tune in live and even fire some questions about the industry our way. It all happens soon, so if you can carve 30 minutes out of your day, we’d be delighted to have you join us.
TV & Videosmakeuseof.com

6 Fun Streaming Sites for a TV-Like Experience on the Internet

These fantastic 24/7 streaming sites recreate the old-school charm of TV, complete with advantages like serendipitous discoveries and no-pressure entertainment. On-demand streaming services have spoilt us for choice; nay, not spoilt, they've overwhelmed us. Constantly making decisions is tiring, and sometimes, you want someone else to make the choice for you. These 24/7 streaming channels for videos and music will keep you entertained for hours, with just a single click.
Religionallongeorgia.com

Great Content, Few Followers

I heard my son recently tell a friend that a YouTube channel he liked had great content, but not that many followers. How is it some YouTube channels can have great content and few followers, while others publish the most useless nonsense and gain millions of followers? I took that thought and applied it to our own personal content that we publish.
Lifestyletravelexperta.com

Following the Rules Whilst on the Road

Whenever you’re looking to travel, it’s always worthwhile to do a little due diligence and read up ahead of time – whether looking at cultural differences, looking at the most recommended locations to visit or things that you’d be better off avoiding – a question that’s often asked with this however is in regard to rules that are often regarded as quite strict, are they something to be followed to the book or is there a little leeway? We’ll take a look at whether or not following rules whilst on the road could hurt your experience, or if it’s worth staying on the safer side of things to avoid any potential issues on your journey.
Lifestyleaviationsafetymagazine.com

Flight Following Fail

I’m part of a pilot’s breakfast group that flies from the airport in Big Bear City, Calif., elevation 6700 feet, to lower-elevation airports in the Los Angeles Basin airspace. On this day, we were headed to the Corona (Calif.) Municipal Airport (KAJO) and its good restaurant. Upon departing our home airport, we request VFR flight […]
Internetclevertap.com

This Week In Tech #3: The March Toward Live Video

It’s time for our weekly round-up of the latest tech news, where we cover top stories and must-know announcements within the mobile marketing industry. Let’s get started!. TikTok announced new live video features that bring the hit social media platform in line with other popular live streaming platforms such as Twitch, YouTube Live, and Facebook Live. These new features allow both creators and viewers to set up, schedule, and manage live “events.” Additionally, users get to enjoy picture-in-picture support, host group livestreams with two users, and even host live Q&A sessions that make these events even more interactive.
HuffingtonPost

Fish With Human-Like Teeth Is Dropping Jaws On Social Media

A fish with human-like teeth is dropping jaws on social media after it was caught in Nags Head, North Carolina. An underwater orthodontist could make a killing on this guy:. The sheepshead fish, which is actually pretty common, was brought in by Nathan Martin and posted to the Facebook page of Jennette’s Pier.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Mashed

Saweetie Sends Twitter Into A Frenzy With 'McDonald's Nails'

Big Mac Mama also known as the artist Saweetie sent Twitter into a frenzy recently with a simple picture that asked, "true or false?" Born Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper, the Icy Girl singer and talented actress shared the picture that involved a statement in the image that read, "The longer the nails, the easier to reach that one last fry." On a background that looks like a takeout box or fry container you can see some extremely long square cut nails in what can only be described as McDonald's golden arches yellow juxtaposed with the traditional Ronald McDonald red lettering and adorned with some serious bling that's also reminiscent of salt crystals.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Good Morning America' Anchor Leaving, Reveals Exit During Live Broadcast

Good Morning America anchor Dan Harris is leaving the news program. Harris made the announcement on the series on Sunday morning, telling his co-hosts and viewers that he would be leaving in two months. According to Deadline, Harris' departure from Good Morning America comes over two decades after he joined the team at ABC News.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Ginger Zee shares tragic story - with a warning

Ginger Zee takes her job as the chief meteorologist for Good Morning America very seriously, often going to great lengths to fearlessly report on the changing Earth. On Thursday, the journalist shared another important safety lesson with her fans and followers by showing how it could affect someone with an example that hit close to home.
Public SafetyTidbits

Yet another scam?

My wife got an SMS on her iPhone claiming to be from USPS about an undelivered parcel. She clicked on the link it contained and came to a very good lookalike USPS page. When she asked if I was expecting a parcel a few bells rang. No, I was not.
Musicnotebookcheck.net

Shocking Bluetooth earphones explosion leads to user's death

Reports out of India have revealed that a 28-year-old man from the northern state of Rajasthan by the name of Rakesh Kumar Nagar has died after Bluetooth earphones he was using exploded in his ear. It appears the earphones blast not only damaged the victim’s ears but also left him unconscious, and although Nagar was taken to hospital he did not survive the explosion. A doctor has suggested that the victim “probably died of cardiac arrest”, which would likely have been caused by the unexpected and shocking earphones explosion.

