Follow DroneDJ

It’s time for our weekly round-up of the latest tech news, where we cover top stories and must-know announcements within the mobile marketing industry. Let’s get started!. TikTok announced new live video features that bring the hit social media platform in line with other popular live streaming platforms such as Twitch, YouTube Live, and Facebook Live. These new features allow both creators and viewers to set up, schedule, and manage live “events.” Additionally, users get to enjoy picture-in-picture support, host group livestreams with two users, and even host live Q&A sessions that make these events even more interactive.
