Speak up Before it gets too late and Mental Health Crisis becomes the Next Pandemic

When you evaluate physical exercise, only the physical benefits come into the picture. It is because they are well-documented. However, the mental benefits associated with regular exercise are also an important part. Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases, there has also been an increase in mental health issues. Medical practitioners and counselors believe that the new normal has boosted the number of anxiety and depression cases. Hence, patients must take steps to improve their sleep, ease the symptoms of anxiety and depression, and increase their physical and mental health. Survey reports reveal that four out of five individuals suffer from anxiety. It is because of multiple reasons. The financial losses, loss of a near and dear one, personal relationship problems, isolation, and quarantine, have only added to the difficulty. During these trying times, Brian C Jensen believes individuals have to engage themselves in regular physical exercise to lower their symptoms of poor mental health.