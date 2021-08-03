Cancel
Economy

From Remote Work to Hybrid Offices – Here’s How You Can Ensure Employee Online Safety as a Leader

By William DeLisi
ceoworld.biz
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaximizing the safety of your company’s network and your employees start with human behavior. Fully 90 percent of cyber attacks result from human errors, often from non-IT employees who unintentionally expose the company to bad actors. In a COVID-era, remote working and hybrid offices complicate the issue by increasing exposure and risk to corporate digital data. How can CEOs balance the requirement to protect the business from attacks with offering remote and hybrid work roles that can attract dedicated top talent? Here are a few tips for controlling data access, managing unauthorized applications, and conducting cybersecurity training.

#Remote Working#Remote Access#Personal Data#Covid#Whatsapp#Google Drive#Cto#Gofba#Byod
