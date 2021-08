LUBBOCK, Texas– Community Health Center of Lubbock is to host a Back-to-School Summer Fun Fest Drive Thru Event in honor of National Health Center Week. The event is to be held at 1610 5th Street on Saturday, August 7th from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. or until supplies run out. They will be giving away free backpacks, school supplies and immunizations. For more information the event, see the press release below.