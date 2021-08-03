Thanks to Anonymous Donor, Oak Point Farm Vision Nears Completion
Shortly after purchasing Oak Point Farm in 2017, Boothbay Region Land Trust’s board of directors began exploring design plans for the farmhouse renovation. Ultimately the renovation was broken into distinct phases with an initial focus on updates that ensured public access, operational improvements, and structural upgrades. Beyond this, the larger vision also included plans to enhance public use of the full downstairs visitor center. This would entail a significant reworking of the kitchen space on the west side of the building, including moving the kitchen to a more discrete location and removing a wall between the kitchen and dining room to create a large public gathering space.lcnme.com
