Thanks to Anonymous Donor, Oak Point Farm Vision Nears Completion

To the families of those resting in Orange Hill Cemetery of Tracy City:. We at Orange Hill Memorial would like to thank each of our members, donors and our community for years of support. Without you all, we would not be able to provide a clean, peaceful resting place for our loved ones. At this time the Memorial is again asking for your assistance. Due to lack of proper maintenance, the Orange Hill Cemetery has encountered an issue regarding landscaping. The decision has been reached to remove any unwanted or unruly plants and rooted flowers. Currently, our lawn care crew is having difficulties keeping a neat appearance. Headstones and markers are being damaged, and plot lines are becoming hard to define because of overgrown vegetation. We would like to extend the courtesy to everyone to keep any special plants under the assumption that those plants be restricted to an individual’s plot and maintained regularly. There will be a clean-up day on Sept. 4 beginning at 9 a.m. for anyone willing to help. For those who wish to keep their plants, please clearly mark the plant by Aug. 31 to ensure they are not removed on clean-up day. During this time, faded and broken arrangements or decorations will also be removed. If for any reason you are not able to mark and maintain a plant, please contact Sharon Turner at 931-235-4880, Stephanie Orange at 931-841-5164, Judy Winton at 931-592-5373, Peggy Griffith at 931-592-6792 or Whitney Morrison at 931-952-3558.