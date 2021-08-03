Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Thanks to Anonymous Donor, Oak Point Farm Vision Nears Completion

By Christine Selman
lcnme.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShortly after purchasing Oak Point Farm in 2017, Boothbay Region Land Trust’s board of directors began exploring design plans for the farmhouse renovation. Ultimately the renovation was broken into distinct phases with an initial focus on updates that ensured public access, operational improvements, and structural upgrades. Beyond this, the larger vision also included plans to enhance public use of the full downstairs visitor center. This would entail a significant reworking of the kitchen space on the west side of the building, including moving the kitchen to a more discrete location and removing a wall between the kitchen and dining room to create a large public gathering space.

lcnme.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Use#The Oak#Oak Point Farm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Van Alstyne, TXvanalstyneleader.com

Dance studio expansion nears completion

  Expansion work at Fierce Motions in Dance should be complete later this month.  The studio is expanding into the second floor of the historic downtown building it has occupied for many years. Owner Donna Kramer-Almon says hopes to have kids dancing up there by Aug. 16.  . “There will be a...
Lynchburg, TNthemoorecountynews.com

Big Oak Farm: Educating and Feeding our community

The United States is home to almost two million farms. Approximately 80% of these farms are considered small and are family-owned. Fifteen minutes from downtown Lynchburg via TN-129W, our community has access to one of these small farms to purchase organic, seasonal produce, meat, and an endless supply of education on healthy alternatives for nutrition. Your scenic drive to and from the farm will be enjoyable and fruitful beyond all your expectations.
Ouray, COouraynews.com

Inn renovation nears completion

Despite supply chain issues, Riverside Inn features remodeled store, new car wash. When Ouray RV Park & Cabins owners Amber and Jason Perkins purchased the nearby Riverside Inn and Cabins last fall, increasing the amount of guests they can accommodate by 40% and expanding to offer more goods and services, the couple had a lofty list of goals they wanted to accomplish ahead of the summer season. They managed to get most everything done, even while dealing with supply chain issues as a result of the pandemic.
Leaburg, ORkezi.com

Farm stand 'perseveres' after Holiday Farm Fire, thanks community

LEABURG, Ore. -- More than 10 months have passed since the Holiday Farm Fire destroyed more than 173,000 acres along the McKenzie River, forcing families and local businesses into a long journey of picking up the pieces. Local farms saw the effects firsthand and are still trying to recover, even...
Fayette, MESun-Journal

Kennebec Land Trust to offer Hewett Oak Hill tour, laud donors

Kennebec Land Trust plans to hold its annual meeting Sunday, Aug. 22, outside at Camp Winnebago at 19 Echo Lake Road in Fayette. The meeting is begin with a tour on the nearby 120-acre Hewett Oak Hill property, followed by:. • a bring-your-own picnic;. • a raffle of a painting...
Lima, OHLima News

Anonymous donor matching Civic Center donations

LIMA — An anonymous donor has pledged to match donations for the Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center up to $25,000. The pledge comes in support of the Support Our Stage campaign to replace the stage in Crouse Performance Hall, which suffered water damage during a storm. Donations can be made at the Civic Center’s website.
Roanoke County, VAWDBJ7.com

Carilion Children’s Tanglewood location nears completion

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Construction continues on a facility that will soon host outpatient care in Roanoke County. Signs have been hung on the front of the soon-to-be Carilion Children’s Tanglewood location. The facility will serve as an outpatient practice for Carilion Children’s, in addition to other clinical services. Roanoke County Director of Economic Development Jill Loope said the project has progressed on schedule despite the COVID-19 pandemic. She also said the health care facility is leasing up to 170,000 square feet of property space.
Militarybristoledition.org

Fallen Firemen Memorial nears completion

Under the watchful gaze of a hazy summer sun, Bristol firefighters Scott Poulton, Jim Marks, Adam Hayes, and Paul Maghini, were busy laying turf and making other upgrades to the Fallen Firefighters Monument on Sunday. “The monument was originally built in 1972 by Captain Murphy and was in need of...
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Friday Photos: Bay View Addition Nears Completion

A new apartment building on Bay View‘s Kinnickinnic Avenue is nearly finished. BV+ (pronounced “Bay View Addition”), an 18-unit, two-story apartment building from developer Scott Genke, is being constructed on a formerly vacant lot at 2557-2565 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. The project complements the existing Bay View Building, 2569-2573 S. Kinnickinnic...
Rapid City, SDnewscenter1.tv

Summit Arena is near completion

RAPID CITY, S.D. — It’s been a little more than a year and a half since ground was broken on Rapid City’s Summit Arena at the Monument. Now with just a couple months of work remaining, NewsCenter1 had the chance to look inside. Right now, at the arena construction, crews...
Rexburg, IDrexburgstandardjournal.com

Anonymous donor gifts Family Crisis Center a new food truck

An anonymous donor has gifted the Family Crisis Center a new food delivery truck to replace the previous broken-down truck that served the center for seven years. The center announced in a Friday news release that a long-time supporter of the center’s food bank used their own funds to acquire a food truck that was more than two times the amount the center budgeted to replace its truck and personally drove it over 1,400 miles from Chicago to Rexburg.
Jefferson County, NYwwnytv.com

Artists on the Point raises nearly $6,500 for K9 unit

PILLAR POINT, New York (WWNY) - Artists on the Point was on point when it came to raising money. This annual event returned to Rustic Golf Club over the weekend, marking its 12th year. Artisans from across the north country showcased their unique styles. This year’s event raised money for...
Tracy City, TNGrundy County Herald

Thank you to Orange Hill Cemetery donors

To the families of those resting in Orange Hill Cemetery of Tracy City:. We at Orange Hill Memorial would like to thank each of our members, donors and our community for years of support. Without you all, we would not be able to provide a clean, peaceful resting place for our loved ones. At this time the Memorial is again asking for your assistance. Due to lack of proper maintenance, the Orange Hill Cemetery has encountered an issue regarding landscaping. The decision has been reached to remove any unwanted or unruly plants and rooted flowers. Currently, our lawn care crew is having difficulties keeping a neat appearance. Headstones and markers are being damaged, and plot lines are becoming hard to define because of overgrown vegetation. We would like to extend the courtesy to everyone to keep any special plants under the assumption that those plants be restricted to an individual’s plot and maintained regularly. There will be a clean-up day on Sept. 4 beginning at 9 a.m. for anyone willing to help. For those who wish to keep their plants, please clearly mark the plant by Aug. 31 to ensure they are not removed on clean-up day. During this time, faded and broken arrangements or decorations will also be removed. If for any reason you are not able to mark and maintain a plant, please contact Sharon Turner at 931-235-4880, Stephanie Orange at 931-841-5164, Judy Winton at 931-592-5373, Peggy Griffith at 931-592-6792 or Whitney Morrison at 931-952-3558.
Gowanda, NYspringvillejournal.com

A Point of View: Thank you local businesses In Western New York

Recently in Gowanda, our local grocery store was closed for several days due to a fire caused by a lightning strike. The community was temporarily devastated by this event. We highly commend the ownership and store personnel, the first responders and private personnel … All of them … for their most dedicated and most efficient response. All is well now and the store is back in operation.
Advocacyboothbayregister.com

Ocean Point Column: Thank you activity chairs and volunteers

I would like to clarify something mentioned in last week’s column that concerns the service and gathering for Pat Waldman on Saturday July 31. This is a private event by invitation only and not open to Ocean Pointers or the public. The weather continues to be in the forefront of...
Iowa StateDaily Iberian

Share treasured farm, fair memories

July 21 was the first day this year of the Muscatine County Fair in Iowa, where I grew up. In honor of fair week I have been looking through my 4-H record book. Some may not know this. The fair is quite fun, but the youngest is sometimes “welcomed” to the club by older members. Unbelievably some felt I was a bit of a talker and stirred the pot at times. My brothers and their friends decided to have some fun with me in the calf barn that first year. They tied me to a pole and hung a sign around me that said “Don’t feed the animals” and left me there. Being a young and innocent child I assumed the first person who saw me would untie my tortured soul. Instead several people walked by and laughed. My “friends” finally returned to release me. Thankfully I was able to forgive them and carry on.
Paragould, ARParagould Daily Press

PLWC gives new solar farm completion date

Weather delays and damage to parts have pushed back the completion date for the solar panel farm. “They are about 45 percent [complete],” said David Moss, Engineering Division chief to last week’s meeting of the Paragould Light, Water and Cable (PLWC) board of commissioners. “They’re about a month behind.”. Moss...
EconomyVirginia Business

Roanoke construction firm to renovate Homestead’s Warm Spring Pools

Lionberger Construction Co. selected to restore nation's oldest spa structure. Roanoke-based Lionberger Construction Co. has been selected as the general contractor to renovate The Omni Homestead Resort’s historic Warm Springs Pools, Omni Hotels & Resorts announced Monday. The project will restore the men’s and ladies’ bath houses at the formerly...
Logansport, INAnderson Herald Bulletin

Thank a Farmer: Education plays a vital role at Twin Willows farm

Ten years after starting Twin Willows farm, Erica Hopkins says she still learns something new every day. In 2011, the Logansport High School graduate and her husband, Brandon, bought a six-acre property on the city’s west side. They didn’t know much about farming but figured the barn on their land had to be put to some use.

Comments / 0

Community Policy