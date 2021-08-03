Cancel
New York City, NY

NYC to require proof of vaccination for indoor dining, theatres, gyms

By NBC New York
 6 days ago

New York City will now require proof of vaccination for a wide range of indoor activities like dining, fitness and entertainment, part of an increasing crackdown on those who remain unvaccinated. Enforcement of what is being called the "Key to NYC Pass" is set to begin Sept. 13, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday. "Climbing this ladder is giving us more and more ability to fight back (against) the delta variant," the mayor said Tuesday.

