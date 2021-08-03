Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Introducing the New and Improved Suicide Squad

By Daniel Chin
The Ringer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive years after the release of Suicide Squad, the motley team of incarcerated supervillains known as Task Force X is back for another mission. Well, sort of … because this time, Warner Bros. has handed the keys of the franchise over to Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn, who in turn swapped out the majority of the cast, demanded an R rating, and slapped an article onto the title of the previous movie. This weekend, The Suicide Squad hits domestic theaters and HBO Max, and—based on early reviews—it’s going to be bigger, better, and much weirder than its predecessor.

www.theringer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Fillion
Person
James Gunn
Person
Peter Capaldi
Person
Joel Kinnaman
Person
Michael Rooker
Person
Sean Gunn
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
John Cena
Person
Flula Borg
Person
David Ayer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warner Bros#Galaxy#Dceu#Twitter#Australian#The Suicide Squad#Yondu#German#Olympian#Javelin#Dc Comics#Polka Dot Man
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
Related
MoviesMovieWeb

Here's Why Will Smith's Deadshot Didn't Return in The Suicide Squad

In another universe not far removed from the one we're living in, Will Smith's Deadshot could have been in The Suicide Squad. It just didn't pan out. This comes from the movie's producer, Peter Safran, who reveals that there were discussions to bring the actor back for director James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy latest entry in the franchise.
MoviesPosted by
Yardbarker

Margot Robbie needs 'a break' from Harley Quinn after 'The Suicide Squad'

The Suicide Squad will invade theaters (and HBO Max) on Aug. 6, and that may be the last time fans see Harley Quinn for a while. Margot Robbie debuted as Harley in 2016's Suicide Squad and continued embodying the villainess in Birds of Prey (2020) and now The Suicide Squad. In other words, the relationship between actress and psychotic character has been intense.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn Explains Why Joker Isn’t In The Suicide Squad

Jared Leto’s Joker just made a shock return earlier this year in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which continued on from the reappraisal of Leto’s portrayal of Batman’s nemesis that’s been happening over the past couple of years. Don’t expect this to lead to a return to the Suicide Squad franchise, though. Leto won’t be reprising his role from David Ayer’s 2016 flick in this summer’s The Suicide Squad.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Margot Robbie addresses ‘complicated’ controversy over David Ayer’s Suicide Squad cut

Margot Robbie has addressed the “complicated” controversy over David Ayer’s original cut of 2016’s Suicide Squad. The Harley Quinn actor is one of a handful of cast members from the original film to reprise their role in James Gunn’s soft reboot of the property. While Gunn’s The Suicide Squad has drawn positive reviews since its release last week, it has been overshadowed by Ayer’s comments about his original cut of the first film.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘The Suicide Squad’: How Cancellation of ‘Akira’ Allowed James Gunn to Cast Taika Waititi

[Editor’s note: The following post contains light spoilers for “The Suicide Squad.”] Turns out, when you’re James Gunn, casting fellow filmmaker Taika Waititi in your latest outing is pretty easy, even when it’s set up at a rival studio from the one (in this case, Disney and Marvel) you collectively call home. Gunn hasn’t been hiding the fact that the “Thor: Ragnarok” and the upcoming “Thor: Love and Thunder” filmmaker appears in his DCEU film, “The Suicide Squad,” though fans have spent months trying to figure exactly who Waititi is playing. No major spoilers here, though the role is a small...
MoviesSuperHeroHype

Warner Bros. Releases New Clips From The Suicide Squad

Warner Bros. Releases New Clips From The Suicide Squad. With The Suicide Squad’s release date fast approaching, Warner Bros. is starting to reveal a little bit more from the upcoming film. A trio of clips from James Gunn’s long-awaited sequel/reboot have made their way online, all of which spotlight different members of Task Force X and their colorful personalities.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Suicide Squad Reveals Another Batman Villain In New Video

Unlike in 2016’s Suicide Squad, Batman won’t show up in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, but we will still get to spend time with some members of his rogues gallery. Along with Margot Robbie reprising Harley Quinn, we’ll also meet David Dastmalchian’s Polka-Dot Man and Daniela Melchoir’s Ratcatcher II. But as it turns out, The Suicide Squad squeezed in yet another Caped Crusader adversary in the form of Julian Day, a.k.a. Calendar Man.
MoviesTalking With Tami

New Movie: The Suicide Squad Starring Idris Elba, John Cena

From the horribly beautiful mind of writer/director James Gunn comes Warner Bros. Pictures’ superhero action adventure “The Suicide Squad,” featuring a collection of the most degenerate delinquents in the DC lineup. In theaters on August 6 and available on HBO Max. More inside…. Welcome to hell—a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison...
MoviesEW.com

The Suicide Squad villain 'scared the s---' out of James Gunn as a kid

This article contains spoilers for James Gunn's The Suicide Squad. It is fair to say that writer-director James Gunn's The Suicide Squad (in theaters and on HBO Max Aug. 6) has no shortage of villainous characters from John Cena's homicidal Peacemaker to Peter Capaldi's immoral scientist The Thinker. But the film's big bad, Starro, is a really big bad. In fact, per DC comics lore, Starro (AKA Starro the Conqueror) is a giant, starfish-shaped alien capable of controlling millions of people with its spores. This Lovecraftian monster made its debut appearance in a 1960 issue of the Brave and the Bold comic, in which it battled the Justice League of America, and later terrified the young, comics-reading Gunn, which explains the beastie's appearance in The Suicide Squad.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

The Suicide Squad Producer Says James Gunn’s Marvel Firing Was A Huge Benefit For DC

Marvel and DC both managed to get themselves the best of James Gunn after the filmmaker’s issues with the former sent him straight into the arms of the latter. After being given his marching orders from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 after a series of unsavory tweets from a decade ago resurfaced, Warner Bros. swooped in just days later with an offer.
Moviestalesbuzz.com

James Gunn Says Anybody Can Die In New ‘The Suicide Squad’ Featurette

James Gunn continues to maintain that anybody in The Suicide Squad can die. One of the most interesting aspects of The Suicide Squad lore that James Gunn has fixated his new film on is the fact that literally any of the team members can die. The original film from 2016 only briefly touched upon this theme with the death of Slipknot who tried to escape the crew. In contrast, Gunn’s reboot seems to fully capitalize on it, with most of the marketing pointing out how no one is safe from death – not even Harley Quinn.
MoviesKansas City Star

Movie review: Director James Gunn takes ‘Suicide Squad’ on maniacal romp

When it comes to the Suicide Squad, perhaps, two wrongs do make a right. After David Ayer’s much lambasted (and yet, Oscar-winning) “Suicide Squad” bowed to critical disdain in 2016, it seemed the gleefully chaotic crew of DC Comics anti-heroes were done for. Then, lauded “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn was fired from “Guardians 3” by Disney after a rash of unsavory tweets were turned up, and DC/Warner Bros. snapped him up to direct the “Suicide Squad” sequel, “The Suicide Squad.” Though Gunn has since been reinstated on “Guardians,” his turn with the bad kids of comics feels like the writer/director has been unleashed in the best way. It’s also a return to his roots, as Gunn came up in the world of splatter-fest genre imprint Troma Entertainment, under the tutelage of Lloyd Kaufman. The result is a movie that’s a blood-smeared maniacal grin: funny, gory, blackly humorous, and all James Gunn.
MoviesPosted by
The Atlantic

The Suicide Squad Pushes the Limits of Taste

The Suicide Squad might seem like a typical superhero movie at first: Yet another group of powerful comic-book characters is thrown together to fight insurmountable odds on a mysterious, deadly mission. Audiences will recognize a few faces from the last (horrendous) Suicide Squad film, such as that of the chipper criminal Harley Quinn (played by Margot Robbie). But much of the fun comes from trying to puzzle out who the newcomers are, including a costumed hunk named T.D.K. (Nathan Fillion). When someone asks him what T.D.K. stands for, he replies, “It doesn’t stand for anything. It’s just my name. It stands for me.” “Your name is … letters?” “All names are letters,” another character shoots back.
TV & Videoswcn247.com

New this week: 'The Suicide Squad,' 'Vivo' and Streisand

This week’s new entertainment releases include a new collection of previously unreleased songs from Barbra Streisand and the new Netflix animated movie, “Vivo,” in which Lin-Manuel Miranda is a voice actor and provides original songs. On TV, Kal Penn’s name may be linked to a youthful passion for burgers courtesy of “Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle,” but the Food Network says his “smarts” about cuisine in general made him the right host for the new contest show “Money Hungry.” There's also the documentary “Val,” which culls together Val Kilmer’s many boxes of homemade tapes to give an intimate view of the actor's life.
Moviescosmicbook.news

James Gunn's 'The Suicide Squad' Off To Good Start On Rotten Tomatoes

James Gunn's The Suicide Squad is off to a booming start on Rotten Tomatoes, as early reviews are hitting the review aggregate site. With 62 reviews presently accounted for, The Suicide Squad Rotten Tomatoes score stands at a 98% with only one "Rotten" review. Well, apparently there were two, but...
MoviesSuperHeroHype

Joel Kinnaman Compares His Stints on Both Suicide Squad Movies

Joel Kinnaman Compares His Stints on Both Suicide Squad Movies. With The Suicide Squad just a few days away from its theatrical release, the DC franchise is getting a second shot to break into the fans’ hearts. The upcoming soft-reboot will introduce some new characters in the DC Extended Universe, but it will also bring a few back, including Joel Kinnaman’s Rick Flag. Kinnaman worked on 2016’s Suicide Squad, and it seems that he doesn’t have a pleasant memory about it.
EntertainmentGamespot

The Suicide Squad Review: James Gunn Unleashed

The Suicide Squad is a second chance--not just for the franchise, but also for director and writer James Gunn, who found himself in the position to pitch Warner Bros. a DC movie only after being fired from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise at Disney. The stars had to align just right for this movie to be made at all, and it feels like a gamble in some ways--Warner Bros. bet not just that the controversy over Gunn's old tweets would blow over, but also that moviegoers would give The Suicide Squad another shot after the commercially successful but otherwise dismal 2016 version.

Comments / 0

Community Policy