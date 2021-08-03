Introducing the New and Improved Suicide Squad
Five years after the release of Suicide Squad, the motley team of incarcerated supervillains known as Task Force X is back for another mission. Well, sort of … because this time, Warner Bros. has handed the keys of the franchise over to Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn, who in turn swapped out the majority of the cast, demanded an R rating, and slapped an article onto the title of the previous movie. This weekend, The Suicide Squad hits domestic theaters and HBO Max, and—based on early reviews—it’s going to be bigger, better, and much weirder than its predecessor.www.theringer.com
