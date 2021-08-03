Branded Experiential Pop Ups

The calendar may read July for one more week, but General Mills' Monster Cereals are already being spotted in stores. Arguably most exciting of all, the boxes this year are being reverted to the retro designs the cereals were first introduced in, all to celebrate the line's 50th birthday. Pictures of the "new" box designs began circulating over social media over the past week and now, one eagle-eyed Redditor has spotted the Big Three at a local Sam's Club — Boo Berry, Count Chocula, and Frankenberry. All three box designs have reverted to the retro design for the year.