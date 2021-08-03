Branded Experiential Pop Ups
Pepsi has opened a new music-centric, experiential space in the popular amusement park Hersheypark. The interactive installment is being called the 'Pepsi Pop Store.'. Building on the brand's well-known association with pop music, this space invites guests to enter "dance pods" where they can build digital avatars and record mini music videos. According to Pepsi, the space is 2,500-square-feet and contains an apparel store, exclusive fan merchandise, and several generously stocked coolers for freebie drinks. The standout feature of the space is, however, its interactive, music-based game, which Pepsi hopes will let guests "unleash their inner pop stars."www.trendhunter.com
