An inside source believes Naruto will appear in the Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 8 Battle Pass. Epic Games plans to add Naruto to Fortnite’s expanding cast of characters, a reliable source indicated today. The last two years have shown just how powerful the iconic Battle Royale title is despite opinions to the contrary. Fans have witnessed collaborations with Travis Scott, Rick and Morty, Terminator, Marvel Comics and much more to name a few. Last season saw the emergence of Anime-style skins, and naturally, players began theorizing the possibilities. Naruto from the hit Anime show of the same name became a focus, which could happen very well.