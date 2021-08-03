Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Fed's Daly says labor market not tight, jobs recovery underway

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Despite complaints from U.S. employers that workers are hard to find, there are almost 10 million people who are unemployed and more sitting on the sidelines of the labor market, said San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly, who expects many or most of them to return to work as the economy recovers.

“Myriad factors are tempering labor supply at the moment - the need to care for children, fears of COVID, generous unemployment benefits,” Daly said in a blog post on Tuesday. “But there is no reason to expect those to be permanent or even highly persistent features of the labor market.”

Daly made her remarks after two of the U.S. central bank’s more hawkish policymakers - Fed Governor Christopher Waller and St. Louis Fed President James Bullard - said in recent days that they believed the job market recovery is nearing completion, clearing the way for the Fed to begin reducing its support for the economy in a matter of months.

Daly didn’t address the Fed’s potential taper of its bond-purchasing program in her remarks, which were released not in the usual format of prepared remarks for a scheduled speech but rather as a two-page blog post.

But in saying the jobs recovery among workers aged 25 to 54 is “underway” and harking back to the pre-pandemic expansion when more people returned to work than many policymakers anticipated, Daly’s comments serve as an argument for continued Fed support rather than a rush to remove it. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Paul Simao)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

156K+
Followers
189K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Market#Job Market#Covid#St Louis Fed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Economyblogforarizona.net

GQP Governors Fail: Cutting Off Pandemic Unemployment Benefits Early Did Not Increase Employment; Just The Opposite

The American Rescue Plan extended the CARES Act pandemic unemployment benefits to September 6. But virtually all “red state” governors ended the unemployment benefits early, in June and July, on the specious argument that you Lucky Duckies are lazy couch potato ne’er-do-wells who don’t want to return to work while living off that extra $300 week Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, and you are creating an “employee shortage.”
Public HealthPosted by
Axios

U.S. unemployment rate hits new pandemic-era low

The U.S. economy added 943,000 jobs in July, while the unemployment rate fell from 5.9% to a new pandemic-era low of 5.4%. Why it matters: It’s the biggest hiring spree in almost a year as the labor market makes strides to a full recovery. Context: Economists expected the economy to...
EducationKOMU

US employers added 943,000 jobs in July, signaling a strong labor market

The US economy added 943,000 jobs in July and the unemployment rate fell to 5.4% — a new low of the pandemic era — the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday. It was the biggest job gain since August last year, when more than 1 million positions were added back, and more than the 870,000 economists had expected.
EconomyUS News and World Report

U.S. Unemployment Rolls Shrinking in Boost to Labor Market Recovery

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits declined further last week, while layoffs dropped to their lowest level in just over 21 years in July as companies held on to workers amid a labor shortage. The weekly unemployment claims report from the Labor Department...
Credits & LoansUS News and World Report

U.S. Consumer Credit Grows at Record Rate in June

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. consumer credit grew at the fastest rate ever in June, as Americans increased their credit card usage to drive consumer spending in the second quarter, data from the Federal Reserve showed on Friday. Total consumer credit expanded at a pace of $37.69 billion, which was the...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Suddenly the US economy is incandescent and the Fed needs sunglasses

Nonfarm Payrolls rise 943,000 in July, revisions add 31,000 in May and 88,000 in June. Unemployment Rate falls to 5.4%, underemployment to 9.2%. Treasury yields, the dollar and stocks levitate, Dow S&P 500 at records. Federal Reserve comments on bond taper appear prescient. Hiring in the US has nearly doubled...
Congress & CourtsNews Channel Nebraska

'Increasingly alarmed.' Joe Manchin goes after the Fed on inflation

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin is taking the Federal Reserve to task over inflation. In a Thursday letter to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, Manchin called for the US central bank to immediately reverse course and remove stimulus support for the economy before it overheats. "With the recession over and our strong...
Markets101 WIXX

Dollar drifts higher as markets await jobs data for Fed clues

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar was supported on Friday in the lead up to the release of U.S. employment data, as markets braced for the numbers that could make the case for faster U.S. policy tightening at a time when action in Europe and Japan remains distant. The euro has...
U.S. Politicsinvesting.com

Fed’s Kaplan Calls for Gradual, Balanced Tapering Starting Soon

(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve should start tapering its asset purchases sooner rather than later and in a gradual manner, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said, arguing that the massive bond-buying is leading to excessive risk-taking. “I would be supportive of adjusting these purchases soon, but once we start the...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Yuan eases ahead of U.S. jobs data, market focuses on Fed and PBOC stances

SHANGHAI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - China's yuan eased slightly against a firmer dollar on Friday, as investors awaited U.S. jobs data later in the session that could affect the Federal Reserve's monetary policy trajectory and fuel volatility in currency markets. The dollar was supported in the lead up to the data, as markets braced for the numbers that could make the case for faster U.S. policy tightening. Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4625 per dollar, 66 pips or 0.1% firmer than the previous fix of 6.4691. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4664 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4643 at midday, 33 pips weaker than the previous late session close. The yuan has been stuck in a very thin range of less than 150 pips around 6.46 per dollar this week and is set to wrap up almost flat against the dollar, as investors continued to wait for clearer policy guidance, traders said. "The dollar is still likely to guide the yuan's movements in the short term," said a trader at a Chinese bank, referring to possible volatility in the dollar prompted by the U.S. payrolls. Traders are also monitoring the widening spread of the Delta coronavirus variant in China and government containment measures, clues on Beijing's policy stance from China's monthly benchmark lending rate fixing on Aug. 20, and Fed comments on possible timing of tapering at the annual Jackson Hole policy symposium later this month. "We maintain our expectation that the U.S. Fed will be ready to give advance notice on tapering at their Jackson Hole Retreat on 27-28 August or at the next FOMC meeting on 23 September," Irene Cheung, senior strategist for Asia at ANZ, said in a note. "This will likely be followed by the announcement of a taper programme around the end of the year." Many market analysts and economists said the timing of Fed tapering could be critical as that could allow the PBOC to ease its monetary policy to prop up the economy without triggering too much fluctuations in the yuan. Meanwhile, Beijing's recent regulatory crackdown on the tech sector has added to a complicated picture of Chinese economic policy, amid a combination of debt deleveraging and monetary easing bias, said Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets. "The overarching point is that there is a shifting balance of risks on the renminbi towards a less positive outlook, even as important fundamental tailwinds remain," Tan said. "We currently have a year-end forecast of USD/CNY 6.40, and that should be nudged higher to 6.45 in recognition of the shifting balance of risks." By midday, the global dollar index rose to 92.356 from the previous close of 92.267, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4624 per dollar. The yuan market at 0404 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4625 6.4691 0.10% Spot yuan 6.4643 6.461 -0.05% Divergence from 0.03% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.99% Spot change since 2005 28.03% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.46 98.43 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.356 92.267 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4624 0.03% * Offshore 6.6347 -2.60% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Economyarcamax.com

US job growth exceeds forecast as unemployment rate falls

U.S. employers added the most jobs in nearly a year and the unemployment rate declined faster than forecast, showing the labor market is making more robust gains toward a full recovery. Payrolls climbed by 943,000 last month after an upwardly revised 938,000 increase in June, a Labor Department report showed...
EconomyCNBC

Treasury yields shoot higher after unemployment rate falls to 5.4%

U.S. Treasury yields climbed higher Friday morning as the Labor Department's highly anticipated jobs report came out better than expected. The economy added 943,000 nonfarm payrolls in July and the unemployment rate dropped to 5.4%. Average hourly increased 0.4% for the month. U.S. Treasury yields climbed higher Friday as the...
EconomyFinancial Times

US labour market makes solid gains as worker shortages ease

The US labour market added 943,000 jobs in July and the unemployment rate dropped to 5.4 per cent, in a sign that some of the worker shortages that have hampered the economic recovery have begun to ease. Non-farm payrolls data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday came...
RetailForbes

Strong Jobs Report Indicates Strong Labor Market

The BLS Jobs Report for July was strong across the board; on top of a very strong report in June, the report indicates a rapidly recovering labor market - at least for right now. On the household side of the data, the unemployment rate dropped from 5.9 to 5.4%, while...
Personal Financeomahanews.net

Loosened lending by banks helped economy, says Fed

WASHINGTON D.C.: Loan officials in banks in the United States cited loosening of criteria and conditions on loans for businesses during the April-June period, amid the economic revival owing to broader resumption of activities and increases in inoculations against COVID-19. Citing the survey conducted by the Federal Reserve Bank, made available on August 2, the loan officials additionally drew attention to higher requests for commercial loans from small-, mid-, and large-sized companies.

Comments / 0

Community Policy