Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Is Not Yet Mandating New COVID-19 Restrictions, Officials Say

By Brian X. McCrone
NBC Philadelphia
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhiladelphia's acting health secretary said in her first public update in weeks that the city is not yet ready to impose new restrictions to public life or mandates like mask-wearing requirements despite rising COVID-19 cases. Acting Health Secretary Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said she will begin giving weekly updates once again...

www.nbcphiladelphia.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Vaccines
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Vaccines
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Philadelphia, PA
Coronavirus
Philadelphia, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill De Blasio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#Cdc#Philadelphians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: Northampton leads 9 other counties in ‘high’ community transmission level; Lehigh on precipice

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 1,520 additional coronavirus cases on Saturday. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 1,557, more than 8 times higher than it was a month ago. To date, there have been 1.24 million infections statewide. Northampton continues to have the highest population-adjusted weekly case rate of the state’s 67 counties. But it is joined by ...
New York City, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

Editorial cartoons for Aug. 8, 2021: NY Gov. Cuomo under fire, vaccine mandates, CDC confusion

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is fighting for his political life after an independent investigation documented multiple instances of sexual harassment involving 11 women, and also a toxic workplace culture in Cuomo’s Executive Chamber. Editorial cartoonists made Cuomo the centerpiece of this week’s gallery, portraying him as taking advice from Bill Clinton, playing the victim, and as a coronavirus with hands instead of spikes.
Pennsylvania Statefox29.com

No mask mandate in Pennsylvania for students, Wolf says

PHILADELPHIA - Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf will not be issuing a mask mandate when students return to the classroom this fall. "Do you plan on introducing a mask mandate in schools like New Jersey?" FOX 29's Marcus Espinoza asked Wolf during a visit to a Philadelphia vaccination clinic Friday. "No,...
New York City, NYBirmingham Star

Entry to restaurants in New York City to be prohibited to unvaccinated

New York City will be the first major U.S. city to require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 for entry into restaurants, gyms and other businesses. With vaccines being widely available, political leaders are countering the latest surge in cases by encouraging people to get vaccinated and wear masks, instead of ordering the public to remain home and forcing businesses to close.
HealthPosted by
CBS DFW

Is A National Vaccine Mandate Coming?

(CBS DFW) — The COVID pandemic seemed to be nearing its end a few months ago. Case numbers were falling. People were returning to offices. The economy was picking up. It’s since become clear that the pandemic was entering a new phase. The number of COVID cases is once again increasing across the country, thanks to the rise of the Delta variant. Most of the new cases and virtually all of the resulting hospitalizations are among the unvaccinated. Mass vaccination remains the only realistic path out of the pandemic. But the national vaccination rate has slowed from over 3 million shots per day in the spring to just over half a million shots per day this summer. The doses are readily available in most communities. The uninoculated are just unwilling to get them. Vaccination mandates are now being implemented across various levels of government and the private sector. Short of a national vaccine mandate, how effective can they be?
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House says half of total US population fully vaccinated

Half of the total U.S. population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, a White House official said Friday. White House Data Director Cyrus Shahpar announced in a tweet that 50 percent of all Americans are fully vaccinated as part of an update on daily vaccination data. The updated data showed...
Connecticut Statedailyvoice.com

COVID-19: Local Officials Given Power To Reinstate Mask Mandates In Connecticut

Mask mandates in Connecticut will now be in the hands of local municipalities under a new order from Gov. Ned Lamont. Lamont announced this week that he has signed an executive order that will provide municipal leaders with the option of requiring masks in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status, as the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus rapidly spreads.
New York City, NYtravelweekly.com

Public Hotel in New York to require proof of Covid-19 vaccination

Public Hotel in Manhattan has announced that all guests, visitors and staff will need proof of Covid-19 vaccination to enter, starting Sept. 5. The Bowery neighborhood property is the first hotel known to issue a vaccine mandate for all visitors and employees in New York City, where Mayor Bill De Blasio announced on Aug. 3 that proof of Covid-19 vaccination will be required for anyone who wants to dine indoors at a restaurant, see a performance or go to a gym.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Hospitals Seeing Sharp Increase In Number Of Children With COVID-19, Rising RSV Infections

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is a sharp increase recently in the number of children with COVID-19, but there is also a surprising spike in the number of kids being infected with another virus that usually strikes in the winter. It’s a double whammy of infections. These are two different kinds of respiratory infections, and they’re both very contagious and on the rise across the United States, including in the Philadelphia region. Pediatric hospitals like St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children are getting bombarded again with sick kids. Not just with COVID-19, but there’s also been a surge of RSV, a different kind of...
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

No New Mask Mandate Despite Surge In COVID-19 Cases, Gov. Larry Hogan Says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday that while he is concerned about the Delta variant of COVID-19, he has no plans to reinstate a mask mandate. “If you want to stay out of the hospital and you want to avoid dying, you should get the vaccine,” Hogan said. Hogan said that Maryland remains one of the most vaccinated states in America. More than 77% of all people 18 and older have received at least one dose. 368 new #COVID19 cases; positivity 3.38%; 28 new hospitalizations; 6 new deaths #Maryland @wjz pic.twitter.com/hA4erMFGuu — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) August 3, 2021 People now have to wade...

Comments / 0

Community Policy