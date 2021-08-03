Florida woman shocked to find large python she said previous residents left behind in her apartment

This isn’t the usual thing people leave behind when moving.

A woman in Florida says she found a large snake in the bathroom of her new apartment.

Ali Skipper says she moved into the apartment in Orlando’s Baldwin Park area several weeks ago, and shortly after found the 4-foor ball python that Skipper never noticed until she woke up last Friday (July 30th) and saw it curled up on her bathroom sink.

She said she believes the snake likely spent most of its time hiding under her fridge, while she was completely unaware that it was in the apartment.

She posted about finding the snake on Facebook.

The snake was safely removed without any incident and has since been relocated somewhere outside of the woman’s apartment.

