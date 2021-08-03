Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida woman shocked to find large python she said previous residents left behind in her apartment

By Joe Kelley
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37KvgR_0bGM6XnG00

This isn’t the usual thing people leave behind when moving.

A woman in Florida says she found a large snake in the bathroom of her new apartment.

Ali Skipper says she moved into the apartment in Orlando’s Baldwin Park area several weeks ago, and shortly after found the 4-foor ball python that Skipper never noticed until she woke up last Friday (July 30th) and saw it curled up on her bathroom sink.

She said she believes the snake likely spent most of its time hiding under her fridge, while she was completely unaware that it was in the apartment.

She posted about finding the snake on Facebook.

The snake was safely removed without any incident and has since been relocated somewhere outside of the woman’s apartment.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
5K+
Followers
22K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Orlando, FL
Pets & Animals
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baldwin Park#Snake#Ball Python#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Python
Related
Florida StatePosted by
WDBO

Florida family finds iguana swimming in toilet

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — A Florida family was surprised to find an iguana splashing around in their toilet, where it lived for several days before being removed. Kurt Hilberth went to the bathroom July 24 to brush his teeth when he saw the large lizard, WFOR reported. “It was so big...
Florida StatePosted by
WDBO

Norwegian cruises challenges Florida passenger vaccine law

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — (AP) — Norwegian Cruise Line asked a federal judge Friday to block a Florida law prohibiting cruise companies from demanding that passengers show written proof of coronavirus vaccination before they board a ship. Norwegian contends the “vaccine passport” ban, signed into law in May by Republican...
Illinois StatePosted by
WDBO

Illinois apartment fire: 5 children dead in East St. Louis blaze

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Five children are dead after a fire broke out in an Illinois apartment, authorities said. According to KMOV and KTVI, the incident occurred early Friday near the intersection of 29th and State streets in East St. Louis. Firefighters arrived to find two children dead in a bedroom, authorities said. Three other children died after firefighters removed them from the home, KMOV reported.
Ocala, FLPosted by
WDBO

Ocala Police ask for help identifying man exposing himself to women

Investigators released photos on their Ocala Police Department Facebook page of the man they suspect is exposing himself publicly. According to police, the man indecently exposed himself to women on at least two occasions,. Names of the victims or the locations the incidents were not released. Anyone with information on...
Henry County, GAPosted by
WDBO

Schools reopen with masks optional in many US classrooms

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — (AP) — As Tussahaw Elementary opened this week for a new school year, teary-eyed mothers led in kindergartners dwarfed by backpacks and buses dropped off fifth graders looking forward to ruling their school. The biggest clue to the lingering COVID-19 crisis was the masks worn by students and teachers — but not all of them.

Comments / 2

Community Policy