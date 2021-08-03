Cancel
Russellville, AL

LifeSouth offers gift cards for blood donations

By Alison James
Franklin County Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLifesSouth is reporting an emergency need for blood donors, as the national blood shortage continues, and that has led to a special incentive on offer for donors. LifeSouth asks donors to help by donating blood during their Back to School Blood Drive. Blood donors who give blood at any LifeSouth donor center or bloodmobile now through Aug. 8 will help summer blood shortages, save lives and receive a $20 e-gift card as a thank you for donating.

