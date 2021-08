Quotes from Panthers head coach Matt Rhule following Monday's practice:. "Today was not good enough. We didn't run the right routes and when we run the wrong routes, it puts two guys into a position and if there's a tipped ball, the defender is right there. Everything is spaced out promptly for a reason and today was really poor on offense at times. There are some good things that happened. I thought you saw some leadership from some guys. We ran the ball well. But the false starts, the fumbles, interceptions, and missed assignments -- really disappointing. Defensively, we are grabbing way too much. We are a work in progress. We are definitely a team that needs to get in pads though to get some physicality out and see who can really play.