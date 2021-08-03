Master Chief Will Give You GPS Directions In New Halo Infinite Promo With Waze

Halo Infinite has begun testing and a brand new difficulty setting has people talking. 343 Industries posted about a brand new map in the game and the introduction of ODST difficulty. This new level beyond Marine difficulty will make your foes even more formidable. Bots dodge rockets and grenades now which means you have to be more thorough. Expect them to be handier with a Grapeshot as well as your enemies try for their best Scorpion impersonation. Historically, the Halo fans love a good challenge, and there was a mad rush to get online and see what the fuss was about. A lot of the fans have been enjoying themselves so far. But, they’re warning players just getting into the groove, these bots came to play. Check out 343’s message down below: